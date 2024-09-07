Why An Instant Pot Is The Best Way To Cook Frozen Chicken Breasts

Before handing out some tips for cooking your frozen chicken breasts, it's worth noting that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirms that it is safe to cook frozen food in the Instant Pot pressure cooker (but not the slow cooker version). "It is safe to cook frozen food in a pressure cooker because it uses pressure to move food through the 'Danger Zone' quickly," the USDA website notes.

When placing your frozen chicken breasts in the Instant Pot, they should be separate pieces and not stuck together to ensure they cook evenly. Soak them in a bowl of cold water to separate them, if needed. Once in the pot, pour enough liquid (water or broth) to fully cover the chicken breasts. Using chicken or vegetable broth is a great way to upgrade the flavor of chicken breast. To boost the flavor even more and release some of the moisture from the frozen meat you can use the saute function before pressure cooking, however, this is an optional step.

Following the manufacturer instructions, cook the chicken at high pressure for 10 to 12 minutes for two frozen chicken breasts that are 6 to 8 ounces each. When it's done pressure cooking, allow 10 minutes for natural release before venting the remaining steam. Use a meat thermometer to verify that the internal temperature of the chicken is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit (per USDA guidelines).

