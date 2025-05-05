4 Tips For Cooking A Juicy Steak On A Blackstone Griddle

There are several dependable ways to cook a delicious steak, yet there's a particular tactile pleasure to using a Blackstone griddle. Designed as a versatile outdoor cooktop, the device is essentially a flat top grill with a steel cooking surface. With the ability to get searing hot, this creates the ideal conditions for cooking steak; the method's especially well-known for creating a delicious crust, and you can also get an uber-juicy consistency with a few considerations. After all, a Blackstone griddle is a terrific device for searing fatty, dense cuts of meat. It comes as no surprise the cooking style offers incredible potential for richly textured meat.

As with other steak preparations, perfection comes through details. If you keep a tab on the employed cut, maintain the optimal temperature, and even add a few extra ingredients, you can get juicy steak from a Blackstone griddle every time.