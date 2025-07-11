You Can Find The Biggest Candy Store In The World Across The Pond

Out of all the candy brands in the world, M&M's is without a doubt one of the most recognizable and popular across the board. The delicious candy is already perfect all by itself, especially as one of the greatest classic movie theatre snacks (many of which Chowhound has definitively ranked). It also notably makes for a great addition to brownies and plenty of other chocolate treats. Overall, there are a lot of ways to enjoy M&M's and tons of reasons to like them.

Impressively, the global popularity of M&M's eventually led to the opening of the biggest candy store in the world. Located in Leicester Square, in central London, the M&M's Store measures a whopping 35,000 square feet. Its incredible size is divided across four different floors, each of which is covered head to toe in eye-popping M&Ms branding, merchandise, candies (obviously), and lots more.

The store's size and M&M's popularity proved to be quite fortuitous, as it's frequently crowded with locals and tourists alike. Whether you're an M&M's fan, a curious foodie, or just a bored visitor, M&M's London is definitely a fascinating candy store worth popping into, if for nothing else other than the novelty.