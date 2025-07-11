You Can Find The Biggest Candy Store In The World Across The Pond
Out of all the candy brands in the world, M&M's is without a doubt one of the most recognizable and popular across the board. The delicious candy is already perfect all by itself, especially as one of the greatest classic movie theatre snacks (many of which Chowhound has definitively ranked). It also notably makes for a great addition to brownies and plenty of other chocolate treats. Overall, there are a lot of ways to enjoy M&M's and tons of reasons to like them.
Impressively, the global popularity of M&M's eventually led to the opening of the biggest candy store in the world. Located in Leicester Square, in central London, the M&M's Store measures a whopping 35,000 square feet. Its incredible size is divided across four different floors, each of which is covered head to toe in eye-popping M&Ms branding, merchandise, candies (obviously), and lots more.
The store's size and M&M's popularity proved to be quite fortuitous, as it's frequently crowded with locals and tourists alike. Whether you're an M&M's fan, a curious foodie, or just a bored visitor, M&M's London is definitely a fascinating candy store worth popping into, if for nothing else other than the novelty.
All about the huge M&M's store in London
M&M's London opened in June 2011 and was the fourth M&M's World store of its kind. In addition to being the biggest candy store in the world, M&M's London also has the world's largest chocolate wall. There are over 100 different kinds of M&M's to choose from on this wall, all of which are embossed with the iconic tiny letter "M." Naturally, this chocolate wall has also proven to be a major draw, as customers can fill up a cup with any mixture of M&M's they like. Likewise, the candy printing is another must. Diehard fans can get their faces printed onto M&M's Milk Chocolate Candies, which instantly gives them a more personal and fun touch. While some customers warned prospective visitors that the popularity of this unique experience has resulted in long lines, that hasn't stopped eager customers from flocking to try out the candy printing themselves.
Something else that really stands out about M&M's London is the decor. Like other stores of its kind, it's brightly colored and playful looking but M&M's London is also embellished with tons of cute British touches. The M&M's logo out front is covered with the Union Jack, aka the official flag of the United Kingdom, while on the inside of the store, the various M&M's characters represent aspects of London often seen in pop culture, like being dressed as a tower guard or walking along Abbey Road like the Beatles once did. Unsurprising, the M&M's store's unique appearance has made it a hotspot for photo opportunities.