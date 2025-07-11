Why You Should Avoid Buying Frozen Breaded Fish Sticks At The Grocery Store (And What To Get Instead)

Fish sticks are one of those seafoods that just don't taste the same when purchased frozen at the grocery store. Fish can be a great source of protein and healthy fats, but fish sticks tend to be high in sodium and unnecessary fats due to the extra preservative ingredients used to maintain quality. To help shoppers make more informed fish stick selections, Chowhound found an expert who could provide some tips.

Chowhound previously spoke with Maricel Gentile, executive chef and owner at Maricel's Kitchen in New Jersey and chef-ambassador for K-Seafood USA, about the six types of seafood to avoid buying at the grocery store and six to get instead. Gentile's advice is to opt for high-quality, flash-frozen fish instead of store-bought fish sticks, which she says "are processed, usually have additives, and not the best quality fish to start with."

Fish sticks are usually eaten as a main course, where most people get their protein for the day. Protein is one of the best macronutrients for helping the body feel satiated after eating. If a brand seems to be skimping on ingredients by having more fluff than fish in its recipe, it's possible people will need to eat more fish sticks to feel satisfied. So, while store-bought fish sticks are inexpensive, they're not always the greatest value.