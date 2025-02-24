Why Chocolate Was Kept A Secret For 100 Years

The decadent, sweet treat we know as chocolate has a long and complex history dating back thousands of years to the early civilizations of Mesoamerica. It was so valuable that at one point (for almost a century), the Spanish elite kept the chocolate recipe a secret to maintain their economic dominance in the cacao trade. This period was during the Age of Exploration, and to prevent others from discovering their cacao gem, the Spanish kept it fiercely guarded. The Spanish royal courts entrusted monks to transform the previously bitter beverage into something much closer to the chocolate we know today by sweetening the drink with sugar and honey.

By keeping the sweetened recipe a secret for 100 years, they could maintain their monopoly on the cacao trade and keep the sweetened chocolate concoction as an indulgence exclusive to Spanish elites. As trade routes expanded, the recipe spread across Europe, and today, the Swiss consume more chocolate than any other country. The Industrial Revolution led to Englishman Joseph Fry's creation of solid chocolate (yes, it took this long!), and the first modern chocolate bar appeared in 1847.