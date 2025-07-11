The Best Spindrift Soda Flavor You Should Always Have In Your Fridge

One of Spindrift's primary claims to fame is being one of the first sparkling waters on the market made with real fruit juice. And although this may be doing things the hard way, as it were, Spindrift takes pride in that fact, carefully sourcing fruit, ensuring that it's picked properly, and then processed with as little waste as possible. This innovative company refuses to add artificial flavors or sweeteners to its products, relying instead on carbonated water and fruit juice for its sparkling waters and sodas (and occasionally — and somewhat controversially — citric acid).

Interestingly, Spindrift's original product line was not sparkling water, but soda made with cane sugar. However, soda was dropped from the lineup completely in 2017, around seven years after the company's founding, giving Spindrift a chance to focus on its other products instead. Fast-forward to 2025, when Spindrift re-introduced a line of sodas — this time without the cane sugar and instead sweetened with real fruit juice, just like its popular sparkling water.

Chowhound was excited to rank every flavor of Spindrift soda (there are only five at the time of writing) but sadly, our reviewer found the lineup as a whole to be pretty lacking. The best of the middling bunch was Spindrift's ginger ale, which had a pleasant, ginger-forward flavor with notes of citrus. The key ingredients are, again, carbonated water, along with lemon, lime, apple, and ginger juices, plus lime extract. Together, they form a refreshingly quaffable beverage.