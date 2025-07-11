The Best Spindrift Soda Flavor You Should Always Have In Your Fridge
One of Spindrift's primary claims to fame is being one of the first sparkling waters on the market made with real fruit juice. And although this may be doing things the hard way, as it were, Spindrift takes pride in that fact, carefully sourcing fruit, ensuring that it's picked properly, and then processed with as little waste as possible. This innovative company refuses to add artificial flavors or sweeteners to its products, relying instead on carbonated water and fruit juice for its sparkling waters and sodas (and occasionally — and somewhat controversially — citric acid).
Interestingly, Spindrift's original product line was not sparkling water, but soda made with cane sugar. However, soda was dropped from the lineup completely in 2017, around seven years after the company's founding, giving Spindrift a chance to focus on its other products instead. Fast-forward to 2025, when Spindrift re-introduced a line of sodas — this time without the cane sugar and instead sweetened with real fruit juice, just like its popular sparkling water.
Chowhound was excited to rank every flavor of Spindrift soda (there are only five at the time of writing) but sadly, our reviewer found the lineup as a whole to be pretty lacking. The best of the middling bunch was Spindrift's ginger ale, which had a pleasant, ginger-forward flavor with notes of citrus. The key ingredients are, again, carbonated water, along with lemon, lime, apple, and ginger juices, plus lime extract. Together, they form a refreshingly quaffable beverage.
What makes a soda a soda?
None of Spindrift's sodas hit the mark in terms of flavor. Even the chart-topping ginger ale, although nice and gingery, came across as more of a juice than a soda. Out of curiosity, we checked Spindrift's website to see what exactly the difference is between the brand's sodas and sparkling waters. For the most part, they're both made with carbonated water and fruit juice, but the sodas have a higher percentage of juice.
While this overly subtle flavor may be an issue if you want to sip from a can of soda straight from the fridge, ginger ale is, of course, a famous mixer for your favorite mocktails and cocktails. And Spindrift's more delicate, citrusy version may be perfect for mixed beverages in the summertime, from a simple vodka and ginger ale to a sweeter Moscow mule. The famous Pimm's cup, made of a variety of fruity and botanical ingredients — ginger ale among them — could be another tasty option.
Likewise, if you're more concerned with boosting the flavor rather than strictly adhering to Spindrift's "no sugar added" directive, another viable option is to enhance the flavor of the soda itself with simple ginger syrup. All you need is fresh ginger, water, and a sweetener. Granulated sugar is most common, but you could use honey or maple syrup as a healthier alternative if you prefer. Add the cooled syrup to your cup of Spindrift ginger ale a spoonful at a time, until the taste is to your liking.