The Spindrift Soda Controversy, Explained
These days, with so many consumers trying to make healthy choices, seltzers and sparkling waters (yes, they're subtly different) have enjoyed quite a market renaissance. As of 2024, market research from Fortune Business Insights values the global sparkling water market at $42.62 billion, and predicts it will reach $108.35 billion by 2032, with an average annual growth rate of over 12%. And that's not even considering the rise in hard (alcoholic) seltzers.
The idea, for fans of sparkling waters, is to eliminate liquid calories by choosing a refreshingly flavored and carbonated beverage with few-to-no calories, rather than a sugary soda or fruit juice. Many popular sparkling water and seltzer brands boast a calorie-free ingredient list that includes only carbonated water and either "natural" or "artificial" sugar-free flavoring. Spindrift, which debuted in 2010 as a soda brand and shifted to seltzer in 2012, operates a little differently. The brand proudly uses high-quality, real fruit juice to flavor its seltzers, which gives its drinks a calorie count, though it's usually in the single digits.
In the past, Spindrift heavily advertised that its drinks contained only water and natural fruit juice, even printing the slogan "yup, that's it" on every can. However, this got them into legal trouble in 2023, after it was discovered that some flavors also contain citric acid — a third, likely artificially-derived ingredient. A class action suit was filed against the company for false advertising, though it was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff in March 2023.
What does the Spindrift class action suit mean for consumers?
Even though the proposed class action lawsuit against Spindrift was voluntarily dismissed, it might concern consumers. What exactly is citric acid, and how does its inclusion in cans of Spindrift affect the company's claims to be all-natural? Citric acid is a compound that can be naturally derived from citrus fruits, or artificially produced from a certain type of mold. It is commonly used as an additive in food and cleaning products, and in the case of Spindrift seltzers, is most likely added for its tart flavor and preservative properties.
Citric acid, especially the naturally occurring kind, is not generally harmful. In fact, it can be purchased in salt form and used to flavor hummus or give dried fruit a sour twist. However, according to Healthline, most commercially manufactured products that list citric acid as an ingredient use the artificially produced variety, since it is cheaper and easier to produce in bulk. Contrary to popular belief, "artificial" does not automatically mean "harmful," but artificially manufactured citric acid has been linked to some health concerns, including symptoms of inflammation.
The suit against Spindrift primarily attacked its alleged use of false advertising to promise customers a "clean" beverage while hiding its use of an artificial additive. The plaintiff, a customer, wrote that they would not have purchased Spindrift at a premium price point if they were fully aware of its ingredients. Though the suit has since been dismissed, a survey of Spindrift's products on its website suggests that they have dropped the "yup, that's it" messaging from their packaging — better safe than sorry.