The Spindrift Soda Controversy, Explained

These days, with so many consumers trying to make healthy choices, seltzers and sparkling waters (yes, they're subtly different) have enjoyed quite a market renaissance. As of 2024, market research from Fortune Business Insights values the global sparkling water market at $42.62 billion, and predicts it will reach $108.35 billion by 2032, with an average annual growth rate of over 12%. And that's not even considering the rise in hard (alcoholic) seltzers.

The idea, for fans of sparkling waters, is to eliminate liquid calories by choosing a refreshingly flavored and carbonated beverage with few-to-no calories, rather than a sugary soda or fruit juice. Many popular sparkling water and seltzer brands boast a calorie-free ingredient list that includes only carbonated water and either "natural" or "artificial" sugar-free flavoring. Spindrift, which debuted in 2010 as a soda brand and shifted to seltzer in 2012, operates a little differently. The brand proudly uses high-quality, real fruit juice to flavor its seltzers, which gives its drinks a calorie count, though it's usually in the single digits.

In the past, Spindrift heavily advertised that its drinks contained only water and natural fruit juice, even printing the slogan "yup, that's it" on every can. However, this got them into legal trouble in 2023, after it was discovered that some flavors also contain citric acid — a third, likely artificially-derived ingredient. A class action suit was filed against the company for false advertising, though it was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff in March 2023.