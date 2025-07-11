This Might Be The Worst Thing You Can Order At Applebee's Based On Reviews

When you think of fine dining, you probably don't think of Applebee's. That doesn't mean everything on the menu is terrible — as someone who has spent plenty a night enjoying the chain's half-priced appetizer deal, I can attest that there are at least a few solid options. But if you plan on digging into some apps during your visit, the mozzarella sticks are one of those Applebee's items you should never order.

Among all of the reasons to believe Applebee's reheats freezer food, the mozzarella sticks might be the biggest culprit. They're almost no different than what you'd find in the frozen section of the grocery store, and there are even some frozen brands that would probably rank better. With ultra-fine breading, mozzarella that always seems lukewarm (no cheese pull here!), and a marinara sauce that doesn't rival anyone's grandmother's, these just aren't it. Plus, some people also complain about the mozzarella sticks' cost; when Applebee's launched a $0.50 mozzarella stick deal, some Reddit users thought the brand was overcharging for "a frozen mozzarella stick that they warmed up in the microwave."