This Might Be The Worst Thing You Can Order At Applebee's Based On Reviews
When you think of fine dining, you probably don't think of Applebee's. That doesn't mean everything on the menu is terrible — as someone who has spent plenty a night enjoying the chain's half-priced appetizer deal, I can attest that there are at least a few solid options. But if you plan on digging into some apps during your visit, the mozzarella sticks are one of those Applebee's items you should never order.
Among all of the reasons to believe Applebee's reheats freezer food, the mozzarella sticks might be the biggest culprit. They're almost no different than what you'd find in the frozen section of the grocery store, and there are even some frozen brands that would probably rank better. With ultra-fine breading, mozzarella that always seems lukewarm (no cheese pull here!), and a marinara sauce that doesn't rival anyone's grandmother's, these just aren't it. Plus, some people also complain about the mozzarella sticks' cost; when Applebee's launched a $0.50 mozzarella stick deal, some Reddit users thought the brand was overcharging for "a frozen mozzarella stick that they warmed up in the microwave."
What to order instead of Applebee's mozzarella sticks
Reviews on GrubHub suggest the mozzarella sticks don't always seem like they're cooked all the way. Reddit users have even complained about getting too few mozzarella sticks for the price, with another person adding that they "are probably from a frozen bag."
If you want a hot appetizer that will actually be worth the money, go with the boneless wings. They come in a variety of sauces, including Buffalo and honey barbecue, and in 2024, they were voted America's favorite boneless wings. "Our boneless wings are our best-selling menu item," Applebee's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky said in a press release at the time.
Besides the boneless wings, the chicken wonton tacos are also a big hit — Chowhound ranked them our favorite among the chain's appetizers. Among Reddit users, the spinach and artichoke dip, as well as the pub pretzels, are favorites as well. And, of course, some people do love the mozzarella sticks, but you might just have to try them for yourself.