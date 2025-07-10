Mix An IPA And Rum For A Delicious Cocktail With A Surprisingly Citrusy Sip
Beer-based cocktails and mixed drinks populate a terrific boozing category that can sometimes go overlooked. Vibrant, vegetal micheladas, lighter, lower-alcohol-by-volume shandys, and laid-back, super-summery spaghetts aren't on every menu, but they're always a hoot when they do appear. The combination of an IPA and a bit of rum is a dynamic drink recipe that practically writes itself.
You sometimes see the marriage of rum and an IPA appear under a newlywed name, such as "Stormy IPA," that obviously nods to a Dark 'n Stormy. The poetic license is fine, but that moodily titled tipple actually calls for dark rum, lime, and ginger beer rather than the standard boozy grains and hops that combine to create an IPA. Although it sounds similar, the critical ginger beer is so unlike an IPA — or any standard beer variety — that one would be more liable to swap ginger beer with ginger ale than a good old cold one. But, by any other name, rum and an IPA alone make for a terrific, unique addition to your sudsy sipping repertoire (even absent any meteorological connotations).
Stirring up rummy IPAs to your own taste at home
With the abundance of rum varieties in circulation, it's a very versatile spirit. It pairs particularly well with fruitier flavors, which is why an IPA, with its own botanical undertones and presence of citrusy hops, is a terrific companion. To keep your IPA and rum more closely resembling a cocktail than, say, a pint with a shot tossed in (a riff on the classic boilermaker), start with half the contents of a standard can or bottle (about 6 ounces). Make sure the beer is as cold as it can be before pouring it into a chilled, frosted glass; shaking with ice is a nonstarter thanks to the IPA's carbonation.
Adding about a ½ ounce of rum to the glass at a time, you can experiment with whatever kind you have on hand. Keep in mind that light rum is typically, well, lighter, with a more basic sweetness. Dark rum is more dynamic, with rich notes of spice. The former might be the more prudent pick if you're new to this mix. A more sugar-forward selection might also merit a dash of lime or grapefruit juice for balance. Once you've achieved your desired flavor and punchiness, garnish with a wedge of your chosen citrus speared with a few maraschino cherries, and get to work making the next one: You've still got half an IPA left over.