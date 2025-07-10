Mix An IPA And Rum For A Delicious Cocktail With A Surprisingly Citrusy Sip

With the abundance of rum varieties in circulation, it's a very versatile spirit. It pairs particularly well with fruitier flavors, which is why an IPA, with its own botanical undertones and presence of citrusy hops, is a terrific companion. To keep your IPA and rum more closely resembling a cocktail than, say, a pint with a shot tossed in (a riff on the classic boilermaker), start with half the contents of a standard can or bottle (about 6 ounces). Make sure the beer is as cold as it can be before pouring it into a chilled, frosted glass; shaking with ice is a nonstarter thanks to the IPA's carbonation.

Adding about a ½ ounce of rum to the glass at a time, you can experiment with whatever kind you have on hand. Keep in mind that light rum is typically, well, lighter, with a more basic sweetness. Dark rum is more dynamic, with rich notes of spice. The former might be the more prudent pick if you're new to this mix. A more sugar-forward selection might also merit a dash of lime or grapefruit juice for balance. Once you've achieved your desired flavor and punchiness, garnish with a wedge of your chosen citrus speared with a few maraschino cherries, and get to work making the next one: You've still got half an IPA left over.