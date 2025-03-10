Can You Substitute Ginger Ale For Ginger Beer?

Ginger's flavor profile makes it one of the most unique root vegetables to cook with. It has a warm, comforting flavor that emits a hint of spice and a slight sweetness, while it gives a bite to classic cocktails like the Moscow mule or foods like the lovable gingerbread cookie. It's used to flavor two popular fizzy drinks, too: ginger ale and ginger beer. While you might order a mule and expect ginger beer, or ask for a Shirley Temple and expect ginger ale, you don't always anticipate either drink being made with the opposite carbonated soda. But when it comes down to it, can you swap ginger ale for ginger beer? Technically, yes — you just might have to modify the recipe and be prepared for a flavor difference.

Ginger ale and ginger beer both have ginger flavor (though, in most cases, ginger ale is not made with real ginger), but their profiles are pretty different. Ginger ale is the sweeter, more subtle of the two, with ginger beer having a lot more spice to it. If you want to substitute ginger ale for ginger beer, then expect the drink or dish to taste substantially sweeter.