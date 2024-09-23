What Is A Boilermaker, And What's The Right Way To Drink It?

If cocktails were celebrities, they would have a similar ranking system. Martinis, Manhattans, and margaritas would all sparkle on the A list. The cosmopolitan, which enjoyed a long reign among those three in the '90s, slank down to D in the aughts, and only began climbing back up in recent years. These positions aren't based on the drinks' merits alone, but rather their levels of fame. And the boilermaker is a solid C-lister with as much personality as your favorite character actor.

Advertisement

Alternately known as "a beer and a shot," that's also a boilermaker's literal recipe. According to lore, the pairing became known as the boilermaker in an homage to the (also literally named) professionals who performed the challenging, physical labor of making boilers out of materials like wrought iron for eventual application in steam power equipment in the 1800s. Like the world's strongest alcohol you may seek at happy hour after your office job, the extra ABV combo might have taken the edge off a long day of metalwork.