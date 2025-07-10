Why Experts Suggest Battering And Frying Cod For The Tastiest Result
While cod isn't as popular as, say, rich and meaty salmon, it certainly holds its own in the seafood aisle, and it is easy to see why. Cod has a mild, delicious flavor and flaky texture that works well with many dishes and preparations, from grilled cod served with fresh summer vegetables, to a lightly breaded filet served atop lightly sauced lemon and butter pasta. However, there is one cod-cooking method that stands heads and shoulders above the rest. Recently, Chowhound spoke with Rima Kleiner, a dietitian at Dish on Fish, to discuss the best ways to cook several varieties of fish, and her guidance on cod was quite clear.
"Cod's mild flavor and firm texture make it ideal for battering and frying," Kleiner said, noting that frying will give the fish "a crispy exterior while keeping the inside tender." This advice will come as no surprise to fish and chips enthusiasts the world over. After all, cod is the go-to fish for the flaky, fried food icon. However, Kleiner did advise to push home cooks past the usual pan or deep-frying methods often used for breaded or battered cod. "Think beyond stove frying if you want fried cod taste with less fat and mess," Kleiner advised. Instead, you can "mist the breaded cod with olive oil and cook in the air fryer." This will result in a cut of fish that is just as crispy, but a bit less oily than your usual fried cod fare.
More tips for air frying cod
For breaded cod, popping your fish into the air fryer for a quick cook is simple, easy, and sure to yield delicious results. However, this doesn't account for battered cod, which is perhaps the most iconic cod dish there is. But is air frying cod even doable. While frying up a beer battered cod in an air fryer is tricky, it is definitely possible, and worth it if you are craving a battered fish without the mess.
For this recipe, you'll prepare your cod as you would with a usual beer batter, making sure to avoid any batter mistakes that could cause your breading to come undone. Then, rather than simply popping it in your air fryer, you'll want to coat your battered cod in flour and then spray it with olive oil to ensure a perfectly crisp, mess-free result. Cook your cod at about 380 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on your desired crispiness, for about 12 to 14 minutes, flipping halfway through for an even crisp.
The resulting fried cod won't be an exact replica of its deep-fried counterpart, but it will have a similarly light, crunchy texture that is so signature to beer-battered cod. Plus, you won't have to deal with the mess that accompanies frying at home. Plus, you still get all the flavor of a traditional beer-batter fry. Just make sure to choose the best beer for your fish batter, and you're sure to have a delicious, fuss-free fish dinner.