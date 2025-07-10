Why Experts Suggest Battering And Frying Cod For The Tastiest Result

While cod isn't as popular as, say, rich and meaty salmon, it certainly holds its own in the seafood aisle, and it is easy to see why. Cod has a mild, delicious flavor and flaky texture that works well with many dishes and preparations, from grilled cod served with fresh summer vegetables, to a lightly breaded filet served atop lightly sauced lemon and butter pasta. However, there is one cod-cooking method that stands heads and shoulders above the rest. Recently, Chowhound spoke with Rima Kleiner, a dietitian at Dish on Fish, to discuss the best ways to cook several varieties of fish, and her guidance on cod was quite clear.

"Cod's mild flavor and firm texture make it ideal for battering and frying," Kleiner said, noting that frying will give the fish "a crispy exterior while keeping the inside tender." This advice will come as no surprise to fish and chips enthusiasts the world over. After all, cod is the go-to fish for the flaky, fried food icon. However, Kleiner did advise to push home cooks past the usual pan or deep-frying methods often used for breaded or battered cod. "Think beyond stove frying if you want fried cod taste with less fat and mess," Kleiner advised. Instead, you can "mist the breaded cod with olive oil and cook in the air fryer." This will result in a cut of fish that is just as crispy, but a bit less oily than your usual fried cod fare.