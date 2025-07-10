Enjoy Surf-And-Turf-Flavors With This Simple McDonald's Ordering Hack

The easiest way to avoid wasting the Filet-O-Fish buns is to order the sandwich without tartar sauce. The Big Mac comes with two burger patties, so you can remove one of them and add it to the buns of the Filet-O-Fish, which already comes with cheese. So now you haven't just built a surf-and-turf burger, but a cheeseburger to enjoy later.

Depending on your location, you might be able to just order a standard Big Mac and swap one patty for a Filet-O-Fish. Rumor has it you can swap both patties for fish fillets, so why not try it with one? Another option is to order a double Filet-O-Fish, swap one fish piece for a burger patty, and swap the tartar sauce for Big Mac sauce as an easy hack to improve the fish sandwich. Both of these orders have to be requested in person because the customizations aren't available on the McDonald's app, and you're better off walking up to the counter and talking to someone rather than ordering at the drive-thru. Either way, be prepared for them to say no, but it's worth a shot to avoid paying for two sandwiches if you don't want both.