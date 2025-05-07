The McDonald's Burger Patty Hack That Gets You An Upgraded Filet-O-Fish For Less

McDonald's is one of the world's largest fast food chains with some great ordering hacks everyone should know. If your favorite sandwich is the chain's iconic Filet-O-Fish, then there's one great hack you need to try: Swap your Big Mac patties for Filet-O-Fish patties to get a double-fillet sandwich with more toppings.

The Filet-O-Fish has a rich history: Decades ago, it was the chain's way of capitalizing on the 40-day Christian season of Lent, a time during which some people don't eat meat on Fridays. It's remained a year-round staple on the menu, so it's no surprise people have learned some secret ways to get more fish for less. The Big Mac trick essentially gets you a double Filet-O-Fish with all of those extra Big Mac toppings, but it doesn't result in any increased charge. However, almost all McDonald's locations are franchised, so it's up to the store if it wants to adhere to your request without additional fees.