The McDonald's Burger Patty Hack That Gets You An Upgraded Filet-O-Fish For Less
McDonald's is one of the world's largest fast food chains with some great ordering hacks everyone should know. If your favorite sandwich is the chain's iconic Filet-O-Fish, then there's one great hack you need to try: Swap your Big Mac patties for Filet-O-Fish patties to get a double-fillet sandwich with more toppings.
The Filet-O-Fish has a rich history: Decades ago, it was the chain's way of capitalizing on the 40-day Christian season of Lent, a time during which some people don't eat meat on Fridays. It's remained a year-round staple on the menu, so it's no surprise people have learned some secret ways to get more fish for less. The Big Mac trick essentially gets you a double Filet-O-Fish with all of those extra Big Mac toppings, but it doesn't result in any increased charge. However, almost all McDonald's locations are franchised, so it's up to the store if it wants to adhere to your request without additional fees.
How to upgrade your Filet-O-Fish Big Mac
If this trick works at your local McDonald's, then you can find plenty of other ways to upgrade the sandwich. A traditional Big Mac comes with American cheese, pickles, Big Mac sauce, shredded lettuce, and onions, as well as three buns. You can keep all of the standard toppings, or ask to swap out the Big Mac sauce with tartar sauce to get that more traditional Filet-O-Fish flavor.
Another ultimate hack to upgrade your Filet-O-Fish is turning it into a fish and chips sandwich: Order the Big Mac/Filet-O-Fish hack, then add the fries to the sandwich. You can also add bacon for a savory crunch, or swap the Big Mac sauce for any of the brand's other popular sauces besides tartar. For a spicy kick add Buffalo sauce, or add a blend of barbecue and honey mustard for a flavor combination similar to Chick-fil-A sauce.