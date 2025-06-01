Craving Shaved Ice? Try This Blender Method To Transform Your Cubes In Seconds

Warm weather calls for frozen treats, and shaved ice is a classic that, for many, will evoke nostalgic memories of carefree summer days. All that you need to make one at home is a powerful blender that will pulverize ice until it's the right consistency for shaved ice. Unfortunately, any old blender won't do, as not all are equipped to handle hard cubes of ice and could end up breaking. Ninja, Vitamix, Blendtec, and Braun blenders are all good options that should all be able to give you the results you want.

Blenders suitable for crushing ice will have powerful motors — ideally between the 700 to 1500 watts range — and be designed with heavy duty materials that can stand up to the impact of ice. Your blender's directions should also let you know if it's able to crush ice. Many high-tech blenders will have a specific "crush" or "ice crush" setting so there's no guess work. The more powerful your blender's motor is, the more fluffy and snow-like the consistency of your ice will be. Lower-wattage machines are not likely to produce the powdery texture of shaved ice, so instead you'll end up with a snow cone, not a shaved ice snow ball. A snow cone is incredibly similar, but crunchier in texture.