Craving Shaved Ice? Try This Blender Method To Transform Your Cubes In Seconds
Warm weather calls for frozen treats, and shaved ice is a classic that, for many, will evoke nostalgic memories of carefree summer days. All that you need to make one at home is a powerful blender that will pulverize ice until it's the right consistency for shaved ice. Unfortunately, any old blender won't do, as not all are equipped to handle hard cubes of ice and could end up breaking. Ninja, Vitamix, Blendtec, and Braun blenders are all good options that should all be able to give you the results you want.
Blenders suitable for crushing ice will have powerful motors — ideally between the 700 to 1500 watts range — and be designed with heavy duty materials that can stand up to the impact of ice. Your blender's directions should also let you know if it's able to crush ice. Many high-tech blenders will have a specific "crush" or "ice crush" setting so there's no guess work. The more powerful your blender's motor is, the more fluffy and snow-like the consistency of your ice will be. Lower-wattage machines are not likely to produce the powdery texture of shaved ice, so instead you'll end up with a snow cone, not a shaved ice snow ball. A snow cone is incredibly similar, but crunchier in texture.
How to make shaved ice with a blender
First and foremost, you're going to need ice cubes. If you have an ice maker — perfect — but if you don't, that's not a problem. You can always pick up some ice trays or even bagged ice from the grocery store. Once you have your ice, simply follow your blender's directions for crushed ice. It's as easy as pressing a button, and it shouldn't take long before the ice becomes soft and ready to be infused with the sugary syrup of your choosing. If you prefer a slightly crunchier texture, just don't blend it as long.
In terms of syrups, there are tons of flavors you can buy online or at the store, from coconut to grape to cherry to pineapple. To make a syrup at home, you can combine water with a sweetened fruit-flavored drink mix. If you only have an unsweetened packet, simply add sugar to your mixture. The method goes: bring your water to a boil and let it simmer for about a minute before adding in your mix, then allow it to cool. Definitely don't pour hot liquid over your icy treat. You can also make your own syrup using fresh fruit, but this technique will take longer. Either way, it's a good idea to get some squeeze bottles for storage. You can even add alcohol to shaved ice for a boozy summer treat.