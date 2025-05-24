Your Shaved Ice Needs One Thing To Take It Over The Top, And It's Not Syrup

The beauty of shaved ice is in its simplicity: frozen water drenched in syrup makes for a much-needed refresher on a sweltering afternoon. The sweet treat has taken over American main streets, but anyone who's eaten their way through Asia, or a Hawaiian food truck menu, knows there's one ingredient you can't miss — and that's condensed milk (not to be confused with evaporated milk). Whether it's the snow-like mountains of South Korea's bingsu and Japan's kakigori, or the icy flakes of Taiwan's bao bing, drizzling a bit of the sweet liquid adds a silky texture and creaminess that contrasts the fresh zing of any fruity flavors.

When the Chinese started mixing crushed ice with fruit syrup in around 1000 B.C., the desserts were gatekept for society's richest. Similarly, in the Heian period in Japan, ice was a rare commodity — so it was only the wealthy who could enjoy the icy treat, served with vine sap, crushed plums, and hydrangeas in huge metal bowls.

Things all changed in the 19th century, when Japan began to buy ice en masse from America (dubbed Boston Ice), and trailblazer Kahe Nakagawa quickly racked up two-hour-long queues when he launched the first kakigori cafe in Bashamishi. While the original pioneers would have needed a time machine to use condensed milk, which was only invented in the 1850s, travel Japan today, and you'll easily find it as a snow cap topping alongside matcha, strawberry, lemon syrups, and fresh fruit in most cafes. It's fair to say that kakigori is now one of Japan's traditional well-loved desserts alongside mochi, dorayaki, and dango.