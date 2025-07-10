The Classic Sichuan Sauce That Packs Your BBQ With Unforgettable Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The perfect BBQ marinade should add depth, complexity, and tremendous flavor to your grilled meats. There are endless ways to create a tasty BBQ sauce, like using canned fruit as an unexpected meat marinade, or incorporating flavored whiskey as a secret weapon for a sweet and smoky marinade. For a spicy, umami burst of flavor, try making a marinade with doubanjiang, a staple in Sichuan cuisine that has been around for centuries.

Sichuan cooking is a cooking style originating from the Sichuan province in southwest China that incorporates spicy, bold flavors from ingredients like red chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorns (berries of the Chinese prickly ash tree), garlic, ginger, pickled vegetables, and fermented bean paste like doubanjiang. Well-known Sichuan dishes include mapo tofu, dan dan noodles, Sichuan hot pot, and twice-cooked pork.

A spicy and savory bean paste, doubanjiang is made from fermented chili peppers, fava (broad) beans, salt, and flour. Often referred to as the "soul of Sichuan cooking," it's used as a base for a sauce or marinade, and sometimes as a table condiment for rice or noodles. To use in your BBQ, create a marinade with a tablespoon or two of the paste and other umami ingredients like soy sauce and sesame oil. Using dark soy sauce that has brown sugar or molasses added to it will add a hint of sweetness to balance the savory flavor of the paste. The marinade will add the perfect spicy, umami flavor to your grilled steak, pork, and chicken wings.