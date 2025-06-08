Flavored Whiskey Is Your Secret Weapon For Sweet, Smoky Meat Marinades

With the weather warming up, BBQ season is officially back. Grills are being dusted off, charcoal is piling up, and backyards are transforming into weekend smokehouses. Whether you're working with pork chops, beef ribs, or chicken breasts, we're here with one simple tip to take your summer feasts to the next level: fruit-flavored whiskey marinades. (Remember, you heard it here first.)

Using bourbon (or another whiskey) as a marinade for pork chops or other meats instils your protein with sweet, complex flavors and helps crisp the meat's outer layer while tenderizing the inside. Incorporating fruit-flavored bourbons brings that same depth and sweetness, but they add their particular fruity notes to the mix, enhancing the charms of whatever meat you've marinated in them.

You have a fairly wide spectrum of fruit-flavored whiskeys to play with, from apple varieties to peach to blackberry and beyond. Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple brings a fruity, crisp tone when mixed with soy sauce, sugar or apple sauce, and the balancing tang of Dijon mustard. Choosing a smoked apple whiskey and adding diced chiles like jalapeños makes a spicier version.

For a summery flavor, blend Jim Beam Peach Bourbon Whiskey with peaches, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, hot honey, mustard, and spices for a peachy BBQ marinade that's especially good made a day ahead of time. Finally, complement Crown Royal Blackberry Whiskey with maple syrup, a little lemon juice, and some fresh berries for a tart-sweet marinade. Whatever your whiskey of choice, you're guaranteed to end up with a dish layered with that signature sweet-and-savory flavor.