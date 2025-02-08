Canned Fruit Is The Unexpected Meat Marinade You Need To Try
In general, most marinades consist of a liquid (often oil, soy sauce, or water), seasonings, and an acid (like lemon juice). Some, particularly when comes to BBQ beef, include a sweetener, such as brown sugar. There are an endless array of ways to marinate meat, depending on your preferences and the protein in question. You can buy a pre-made version like Lane's Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Sauce or DIY a version yourself. Making sauce from scratch allows you to amplify fried chicken with pickle juice or make a succulent steak using cola as both the acid and sweetener. But don't overlook a convenient ingredient already sitting in the pantry: canned fruit.
Many marinade recipes include fruits or juices, so using canned fruit isn't too much of a stretch. Pineapple and soy lend a Polynesian vibe to pork. Apple juice is another common go-to, especially since pork and apples are such a classic pairing. Traditional Korean kalbi short ribs sit in a marinade featuring grated Asian pears. Even applesauce works, blended with soy sauce and seasonings for a quick marinade. If juice or fresh fruit is not available, just reach for the canned versions. With canned fruits, it's usually best to use fruit preserved in 100% juice instead of heavy syrup (unless a recipe calls for it) since the sugars might throw off a marinade's balance. Though marinating chicken too long can leave it mushy, it's worth experimenting to see if a canned fruit marinade needs to sit longer to work its magic.
What canned fruit brings to a marinade
In general, a marinade serves three functions. First, it adds flavor. Second, for tougher cuts of meat, the added moisture helps steam-cook the meat, breaking down stiff connective tissue. Finally, the acids and enzymes in a marinade also help tenderize meat by breaking down proteins (the way acids help "cook" a ceviche). However, some experienced grillers insist a marinade (as opposed to a brine) doesn't aid much with tenderizing, since it mostly rests on the surface of the meat. The fact is, acid — whether vinegar, lemon juice, or pickle juice — is a common component of most marinades, and fruits tend to be naturally acidic. Canned fruits have an even lower pH (more acidic) than raw fruits to aid in perceived freshness and to create an unfriendly environment for pathogens, avoiding spoilage. This is good news for the pantry chef!
Canned pears are a popular marinating option. But don't stop there: There are a number of canned fruits you should have in your pantry that impart sweet and acidic character to a marinade. Try Mandarin oranges, pineapple, mango, a fruit cocktail, or lychee for variety. Each will contribute slightly different flavors and pair with specific seasonings. To ensure the entire surface of the meat is benefiting from a canned fruit marinade, chop or puree the solid contents in a blender with a small amount of its liquid to brush over chicken or fish.