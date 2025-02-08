In general, most marinades consist of a liquid (often oil, soy sauce, or water), seasonings, and an acid (like lemon juice). Some, particularly when comes to BBQ beef, include a sweetener, such as brown sugar. There are an endless array of ways to marinate meat, depending on your preferences and the protein in question. You can buy a pre-made version like Lane's Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Sauce or DIY a version yourself. Making sauce from scratch allows you to amplify fried chicken with pickle juice or make a succulent steak using cola as both the acid and sweetener. But don't overlook a convenient ingredient already sitting in the pantry: canned fruit.

Many marinade recipes include fruits or juices, so using canned fruit isn't too much of a stretch. Pineapple and soy lend a Polynesian vibe to pork. Apple juice is another common go-to, especially since pork and apples are such a classic pairing. Traditional Korean kalbi short ribs sit in a marinade featuring grated Asian pears. Even applesauce works, blended with soy sauce and seasonings for a quick marinade. If juice or fresh fruit is not available, just reach for the canned versions. With canned fruits, it's usually best to use fruit preserved in 100% juice instead of heavy syrup (unless a recipe calls for it) since the sugars might throw off a marinade's balance. Though marinating chicken too long can leave it mushy, it's worth experimenting to see if a canned fruit marinade needs to sit longer to work its magic.