Test Your Garden's Soil With Ease Using A Mason Jar. It's Seriously So Easy

To test the texture of your soil, begin by sifting some of it through a colander over the top of a bucket. Once you have enough soil ready, use it to fill a Mason jar about half-full. Add water and leave enough room to be able to shake the mixture well. Next, add a spoonful of powdered dish detergent, borax, or calgon (this helps the clay and silt separate) and shake for at least one minute (ideally up to four or five minutes).

Let your jar sit. After just 60 seconds, the first layer you should notice settle is the sand because it's the heaviest. Use a sharpie to mark the height of this layer. Next, after about two hours, you should see the silt layer. Mark it as well. The clay takes the longest to form a layer, so you have to wait at least a day or two to mark it. Once everything is marked, you're ready to calculate percentages.

First, measure the height of the total amount of soil in the jar. Next, measure each layer separately so you can work out the percentages, then divide the height of each layer by the total height. For example, if you have 70 millimeters total and 45 millimeters of sand, the percentage of sand you have in your soil is 64.3%. The ideal combination is 40% sand, 40% silt, and 20% clay. Once you have adjusted your soil to make sure it's healthy, you can start focusing on other things, including 16 hacks for getting rid of pests in your vegetable garden.