How Does Chipotle's 'Chipotlane' Mobile Drive-Thru Work?

There is nothing worse than seeing a long line at a fast food restaurant when you're starving. Luckily, at Chipotle, your days of waiting in line might just be over. In 2018, the popular Mexican chain restaurant wanted to grow its business and offer a way for customers to skip the line in-store. Chipotle began to create the concept of a "Chipotlane," a mobile order pick-up window. This is not to be confused with your typical fast food drive-thru, especially since Chipotle is considered fast-casual, not fast food. The Chipotlane is meant to be strictly for pick-up — there are no menus or speakers to order your food, unlike a drive-thru.

To experience the Chipotlane for yourself, you'll need to download the Chipotle app or go to the Chipotle website. Through there, you can place your order for pickup in the Chipotlane. While this mobile pickup window is not available at all Chipotle locations yet, in November 2024, Chipotle opened its 1,000th Chipotlane. The strictly-for-pick-up window took some time for customers to get used to, and customer confusion was one of the biggest challenges the chain experienced when it first introduced the concept.