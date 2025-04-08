Is Chipotle Considered Fast Food?

There is certainly no denying the popularity of Chipotle. It is one of the most popular restaurant chains in the United States.It has a particularly avid following among Millennials and Gen Z, who like the brand's digital presence and fresh food options. Chipotle offers a highly customizable menu of burrito bowls, tacos, burritos, salad bowls, quesadillas, and more. On top of this, it also has a myriad of service options, including mobile ordering and counter service options, each of which allows customers to dine on the go.

However, you'd be wrong to mistake Chipotle's convenience for fast food. Though it certainly is convenient, and a great option for diners on the go, Chipotle is actually considered to be a fast casual chain. Distinct from fast food, fast casual restaurants offer quick service blended with a more hospitable dining atmosphere and higher quality of food that melds sit-down with to-go options. What makes the chain so popular is its ability to fuse a convenient, digital-forward format (it pioneered mobile ordering in 2009 when it introduced its app) with its reputation for freshly prepared ingredients and large portion sizes. That said, there has been an ebb and flow in Chipotle's portions, with the chain moving back to larger portions after some complaint. For years, the chain has led the surge in fast casual dining, a restaurant format that is becoming increasingly popular.