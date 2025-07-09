This Vintage News Reel Offers A Glimpse Into Costco's Past (When It Was Still Called Price Club)
The massive warehouse building, the bustling food court serving up $1.50 hot dogs, the unbeatable deals on bulk items, and friendly staff serving up samples: This is the Costco we know and love. The warehouse retailer has been in business for a little over 40 years and has created a familiar environment and shopping experience that its loyal customers look forward to. But what was it like to shop at Costco when it first opened?
A vintage newsreel on YouTube dated 1976 gives us insight into what it was like to shop at a San Diego-based Costco. Correction: Price Club. Yep, even the name was different back in the day. The first Costco was opened in Seattle in 1983, and then it merged with Price Club 10 years later.
The warehouse building and large garage-style entrances, however, have remained the same since the beginning. The very first location was actually a converted airplane hangar, and Costco still operates in this original spot on Morena Boulevard. The interior of the Price Club was more industrial than Costco locations are today. Although Costco has always had concrete floors, ceiling-high shelving, and bright white lights, those of the past were even more utilitarian, with little to no effort put into interior design or decor. As the newsreel states, customers should be able to load all products themselves and be ready to pay with cash.
Memberships, products, and food at Price Club aka Costco
Today, anyone can pay $65 or $130 for a membership to shop at Costco. However, the first Price Club stores weren't really focused on catering to individuals or households, but rather small businesses and business owners. If you feel nostalgic at the thought of a more peaceful, less crowded Costco experience, think again — Price Club was busy with customers from the moment it opened its doors, as Costco is every weekend.
The retro news reel describes Price Club as the spot to buy everything "from automotive parts to sundries" (various small items). And, since it was the '70s, king-size packs were also sold here. Today, no tobacco is sold at Costco. The quantity of products has more or less remained the same over time, with an inventory of 4,000. This seems like a lot, but for context, the average Walmart carries around 140,000 products. Since Costco first opened its doors, product quality and great deals have always been a priority over quantity.
And all your Costco food court favorites? The familiar food court that many shoppers look forward to at the end of their Costco trip wasn't added to locations until the merger in the early '90s. Prior to the food court, there was a small food stand dubbed Cafe 150 for the iconic hot dog and soda combo.