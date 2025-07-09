This Vintage News Reel Offers A Glimpse Into Costco's Past (When It Was Still Called Price Club)

The massive warehouse building, the bustling food court serving up $1.50 hot dogs, the unbeatable deals on bulk items, and friendly staff serving up samples: This is the Costco we know and love. The warehouse retailer has been in business for a little over 40 years and has created a familiar environment and shopping experience that its loyal customers look forward to. But what was it like to shop at Costco when it first opened?

A vintage newsreel on YouTube dated 1976 gives us insight into what it was like to shop at a San Diego-based Costco. Correction: Price Club. Yep, even the name was different back in the day. The first Costco was opened in Seattle in 1983, and then it merged with Price Club 10 years later.

The warehouse building and large garage-style entrances, however, have remained the same since the beginning. The very first location was actually a converted airplane hangar, and Costco still operates in this original spot on Morena Boulevard. The interior of the Price Club was more industrial than Costco locations are today. Although Costco has always had concrete floors, ceiling-high shelving, and bright white lights, those of the past were even more utilitarian, with little to no effort put into interior design or decor. As the newsreel states, customers should be able to load all products themselves and be ready to pay with cash.