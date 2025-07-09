Don't Throw Out Overripe Watermelon. Use It To Make This Sweet Breakfast Spread Instead
We have all been there: You slice into a watermelon expecting crisp, juicy perfection, only to find a mealy texture and a little too much mush. But before you toss that overripe fruit in the compost, hear this — it is actually perfect for a jam (not jelly) that tastes like summer on a spoon. Making it can also count as one of the many creative ways to use up your leftover watermelon.
The genius of watermelon jam starts with the very thing that makes overripe watermelon feel like a disappointment: its softness. That texture, while a letdown for snacking, means less prep and faster cooking when it comes to making jam. Just scoop out the flesh, remove the seeds, and simmer it down with a bit of sugar and lemon juice. No need for fancy equipment, and you don't always require pectin to make the jam either (the lemon juice helps it set). All you need is a stovetop and some patience.
Because watermelon is 92% water, it takes a while for it to reduce into a jammy consistency. But that's where the magic happens. As the water cooks off, the flavors intensify and the natural sugars concentrate, leaving behind a glossy, sunset-hued spread that feels like a tropical upgrade to your store-bought high-protein yogurt or even a slice of pound cake.
Elevate your jam experience
Want to riff on your watermelon jam? A pinch of cardamom or ground ginger adds warmth, a splash of rosewater makes it floral, and a bit of lime zest cuts the sweetness with zing. You could also stir in a handful of chopped mint right before bottling for a flavor that's half jam, half mojito. The result is something far more nuanced than a traditional fruit preserve. It's not quite jelly-slick, nor very fruit butter-like. Rather, it's somewhere in between and completely its own thing — soft, sweet, just a little loose, and perfectly spoonable.
Once you have made a batch, you will find that there are so many ways to use it. Warm it and drizzle over those frozen waffles for breakfast, swirl into oatmeal, or mix with cream cheese for a brunch spread that feels fancier than it is. Spread it on buttered toast or biscuits for a sweet start. Swirl it into yogurt with granola or spoon it over cottage cheese for a tangy-sweet bite. It even works in savory brunch dishes. Dollop it on top of ricotta toast or pair it with feta and avocado for a bright contrast to their richness. You could even mix it with a little chili paste and brush it on grilled chicken or shrimp.
This jam freezes beautifully as well. Spoon it into ice cube trays, freeze, then pop out single portions to defrost as needed. You can also use the frozen cubes as a base for brunch cocktails or sparkling water for a sweet and fruity twist. So the next time your watermelon turns from crisp to questionable, skip the trash. That soft pink fruit is sitting on a jam goldmine: it's easy to make, endlessly customizable, and absolutely delicious.