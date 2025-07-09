Don't Throw Out Overripe Watermelon. Use It To Make This Sweet Breakfast Spread Instead

We have all been there: You slice into a watermelon expecting crisp, juicy perfection, only to find a mealy texture and a little too much mush. But before you toss that overripe fruit in the compost, hear this — it is actually perfect for a jam (not jelly) that tastes like summer on a spoon. Making it can also count as one of the many creative ways to use up your leftover watermelon.

The genius of watermelon jam starts with the very thing that makes overripe watermelon feel like a disappointment: its softness. That texture, while a letdown for snacking, means less prep and faster cooking when it comes to making jam. Just scoop out the flesh, remove the seeds, and simmer it down with a bit of sugar and lemon juice. No need for fancy equipment, and you don't always require pectin to make the jam either (the lemon juice helps it set). All you need is a stovetop and some patience.

Because watermelon is 92% water, it takes a while for it to reduce into a jammy consistency. But that's where the magic happens. As the water cooks off, the flavors intensify and the natural sugars concentrate, leaving behind a glossy, sunset-hued spread that feels like a tropical upgrade to your store-bought high-protein yogurt or even a slice of pound cake.