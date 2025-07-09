Use Honey To Turn The Last Of Your Summer Berries Into A Sweet, Long-Lasting Condiment

With summer comes berry season, and using up your berries before they go bad can be a difficult task to complete. Before you throw the last of your summer blueberries out, there's an easy way to turn them into a long-lasting condiment. Ferment your blueberries in honey for a delicious and tart topping to your meals. There are many ways to use fermented honey, such as making the alcoholic beverage mead, but this fermented condiment may just be easier to make. The process involves placing your blueberries into a Mason jar and pouring honey over them. There's no cooking or difficult steps involved in fermenting your berries, which makes it the perfect easy recipe.

When creating your fermented berry mixture, be sure the honey completely covers all the blueberries. The liquid from the blueberries is enough to start the fermentation process, so these two ingredients are all you will need. Raw honey is a natural probiotic that ferments when diluted, which is why this process works. However, if you're planning to save this mixture for a while, use a 2% salt brine to prevent molding. There are many ways to upgrade your pancakes and using this condiment as a topping may just have to be added to the list.