The Worst Strawberry Jam On Store Shelves Is Also Extremely Expensive

There are a few foods — pizza, most fried items, and Halloween candy come to mind — that are said to be good even when they're bad. Jam is not one of them. It can easily be too sweet, not sweet enough, rife with unmanageable fruit chunks, or bereft of those same botanicals. It's a real Goldilocks kind of condiment. It can also defy a kind of primitive subconscious that wants to make us think that the more expensive stuff in the prettiest package is just going to be better.

In our ranking of 11 store-bought strawberry jams, in fact, one of the spendier picks pasted with a cute little label was actually abysmal. Lucien Georgelin Organic Strawberry Preserves were too thin and somehow both strangely sour and cloyingly flavored, like they were made with overripe strawberries that would have been better off in a baked good. And a jar can cost around $10, depending on where you shop. We're not sure we'd even fling it at an anthropomorphized bear. Fortunately there are, as one might expect, 10 better bets.