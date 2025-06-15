10 Things You Didn't Know About Buc-Ee's Beloved Brisket

Gas station cuisine doesn't always have the best reputation. Unfortunately, rubbery hot dogs and suspicious sushi tend to be the norm (and they're both items you should never buy at a gas station). However, there is one gas station chain known for its fresh Texas barbecue: Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's brisket is beloved by the masses, and many barbecue aficionados will make the pilgrimage to the gas station and travel center specifically for its brisket sandwiches. Sure, they're rich, smoky, and delicious, but there's more to Buc-ee's barbecue brisket than meets the eye.

Read on to learn about everything from the pitmaster heading up the iconic chain's barbecue operation to the breakfast item that'll satisfy your brisket craving. These 10 fascinating facts might just inspire you to hit the road in search of your nearest Buc-ee's or, in the very least, all this talk of barbecue will have your mouth watering. Let's dig in.