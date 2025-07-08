Can You Find Store-Bought Pickles Without Sodium Benzoate?

Pickles. Either you love them, or you're taking them out of your sandwich and dropping them on your pickle-loving neighbor's plate. If you are a member of the former group, it's likely there's always a bottle hanging around your fridge. It's also likely you haven't given too much thought to the ingredients in store-bought pickles. They are just pickled cucumbers, right? But actually many of the pickles you find in the grocery store contain the preservative sodium benzoate. It's considered safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in limited quantities, yet some people cite health concerns, claiming it causes inflammation and allergic reactions. Others are put off by the fact that when sodium benzoate is combined with ascorbic acid (vitamin C) at high temperatures, it turns into benzene, a chemical that causes cancer.

There's never been any evidence of benzene in store-bought pickles, but in the past it has been found in certain kinds of sodas, making some consumers wary overall. Wherever you stand on the subject of sodium benzoate, the fact remains that it effectively stops the growth of dangerous bacteria, mold and microbes,and works particularly well in acidic foods such as salad dressings, lemon juice and yes, pickles. If you love pickles and decide to steer clear of chemical preservatives the good news is that it is possible to find store-bought pickles that are free from sodium benzoate. You just need to do a little digging, and pay attention to the ingredients.