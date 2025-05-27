What Makes Pickles Fresh Packed?

Kosher, dill, gherkin, bread and butter, sour — there's no shortage of variety when it comes to pickles. When learning about the science and process of pickling, you'll see that there's not just one way to approach it. Each pickle follows its own process, and one popular method to make pickles is fresh packing.

Fresh packed pickles, also called quick process pickles, do not go through a fermentation process. Instead, once cucumbers are placed in a jar, a hot pickling liquid made from vinegar, water, salt, and any desired spices is poured over them. They do not sit out to age or ferment, but instead go through a canning process, like a low-temperature pasteurization treatment or a boiling-water canner to make them shelf-stable. Another way to make fresh packed pickles is by covering the cucumbers in brine (a mix of salt and water) for a few hours or overnight, pouring out the brine, and then following the previous steps. If making them at home, know that the flavors become more developed after a few weeks.

Sometimes you'll see "fresh packed" labeled on pickle jars in the grocery store, but not always — this phrase is mostly reserved for home picklers to differentiate from the fermentation method. However, the shelf-stable pickles in grocery stores are fresh packed, as they are not sold refrigerated and don't go through a fermentation process. These have also been heat-pasteurized so they can be stocked safely on the aisle without refrigeration.