5 Nostalgic Chain Restaurants That Ruined Their Dining Room Designs: Wendy's, Cracker Barrel, And More

Ready to travel back in time? Picture it: You're kicking back in a Wendy's circa 1995. You've just loaded up your plate with a salad from the SuperBar, or maybe made a burrito or served up a side of pasta (yes, that was a thing). You gaze out of the curved atrium windows, enjoying your junior cheeseburger, five-piece nuggets, and a Frosty — all for less than $5 (we miss those days too).

Maybe you're relaxing at your local Taco Bell instead, where you're immersed in décor that would fit right in at the Saved by the Bell cafeteria. You're about to bite into your Beef Gordita Supreme and you've got a few 99 cent chicken soft tacos on the side. Maybe you decide to dig into a Mexican pizza before you hit the road with your just-refilled Baja Blast. While we can't provide you with the prices of yesteryear, we can remind you what restaurant dining rooms looked like back in the day. Let's take a nostalgic journey through what Cracker Barrel, McDonald's, and other eateries looked like once upon a time.