A Ploughman's Sandwich Is A Classic British Staple, But What's In It?
The ploughman's sandwich is one of the English sandwiches you should know about. It's a riff on the traditional "ploughman's lunch," a humble cold meal typically comprised of hunks of bread and cheese, with additions like pickles, chutney, vegetables, hard-boiled eggs, and onions. Sliced ham, cold sausages, and fruit are other common accompaniments. Named for English agriculture workers known to enjoy the simple spread for midday fuel, variations can be found on menus at pubs throughout the U.K. In the same way that fish and chips became Britain's defining street food, a ploughman's is considered a village staple.
At some point, Brits started making sandwiches inspired by the picnic-style platter. A ploughman's sandwich can include any number of ingredients but will usually feature ham accompanied by some sort of cheese, chutney, and greens. It an be served on any type of bread that may be slathered in creamy butter or subtly spicy whole grain mustard, or sometimes both. Versions often contain a handful of peppery arugula, as well as juicy, crunchy apples, and refreshing tomatoes and cucumbers. Many favor a ploughman's, whether served on a tray or in sandwich form, for its combination of sweet and savory flavors that are nicely complemented by beer or cider.
A brief history of the ploughman's lunch
The ploughman's lunch was derived from the centuries-old meal of bread, cheese, beer and often a pickle that was commonly associated with farm hands who needed a quick bite to sustain them through the day. Unlike some historical foods that were signs of wealth, this combination of items was eaten by the working class. Sometimes the meal would be served on a platter while other times it would be eaten out in the fields. The term ploughman's lunch is said to have first been used in the 1950s by the Cheese Bureau, a group that aimed to popularize cheese again after sales declined due to rationing.
By the 1960s, the Milk Marketing Board was heavily promoting the pairing of cheese and bread served with refreshing additions that usually included a pickle at pubs across the U.K., with signs outside advertising the meal. It was also commonly served at cheese and beer tasting events that were then reported on, further leading to the rustic meal gaining widespread prominence. Most often it will include an English cheese like cheddar and Branston Pickle, a chutney-like spread.