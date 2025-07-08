A Ploughman's Sandwich Is A Classic British Staple, But What's In It?

The ploughman's sandwich is one of the English sandwiches you should know about. It's a riff on the traditional "ploughman's lunch," a humble cold meal typically comprised of hunks of bread and cheese, with additions like pickles, chutney, vegetables, hard-boiled eggs, and onions. Sliced ham, cold sausages, and fruit are other common accompaniments. Named for English agriculture workers known to enjoy the simple spread for midday fuel, variations can be found on menus at pubs throughout the U.K. In the same way that fish and chips became Britain's defining street food, a ploughman's is considered a village staple.

At some point, Brits started making sandwiches inspired by the picnic-style platter. A ploughman's sandwich can include any number of ingredients but will usually feature ham accompanied by some sort of cheese, chutney, and greens. It an be served on any type of bread that may be slathered in creamy butter or subtly spicy whole grain mustard, or sometimes both. Versions often contain a handful of peppery arugula, as well as juicy, crunchy apples, and refreshing tomatoes and cucumbers. Many favor a ploughman's, whether served on a tray or in sandwich form, for its combination of sweet and savory flavors that are nicely complemented by beer or cider.