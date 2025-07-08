Why Your Delivery Driver May Not Accept Your Order From This Fast Food Chain
Even though it can be easy to rack up quite the bill when ordering from food delivery services, it's hard to deny the sheer convenience factor offered by the likes of Doordash and Uber Eats. Having your favorite meals delivered hot and fresh to your door is the perfect strategy for a night in or a quick business lunch, but if you're ordering from Chick-fil-A, you might want to be wary of your local restaurant's delivery policies.
Reportedly, some Chick-fil-A locations have started denying bags to delivery drivers, as well as charging $1 for drink holders. The rationale is that drivers working for delivery service brands should already have their own bags and drink carriers. This move has allegedly left some delivery drivers feeling put off by Chick-fil-A's uncharacteristic lack of warm and friendly service. So, next time you're craving one of Chick-fil-A's most popular items or maybe even its protein-packed viral lunch item, you might be better off visiting the restaurant yourself.
Why are drivers upset by this reported change?
If delivery drivers are widely expected to have their own bags and carriers, why are they feeling slighted by this reported change to Chick-fil-A policy? Turns out, many delivery companies don't provide free insulated bags for their drivers — instead, the drivers have to purchase those themselves. Likewise for drink carriers. This means that if your driver has a well-made, insulated carrier, they likely paid out-of-pocket for it. So, the prospect of having to shell out a couple of bucks again to Chick-fil-A to complete a delivery (or go without a bag if a restaurant won't provide one) isn't exactly enticing.
It should be noted, though, that this shift in Chick-fil-A's policy doesn't seem to be company-wide, or even broadly accepted by the brand. Rather, it seems that certain store managers may have implemented this policy of their own accord to curtail the number of bags and drink holders they're handing out. So, even though this isn't a great look, you can take solace in knowing that your local Chick-fil-A may not have this change in effect. Even so, it might be a good idea to check beforehand, lest you get cold food and a spilled drink laid at your doorstep by an unhappy delivery driver.