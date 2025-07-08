This Airport Is Home To A McDonald's With A One-Of-A-Kind Feature

McDonald's may have cemented its place in fast food history by standardizing its menu ingredients across the franchise, but among its 41,000 locations around the world, individual restaurants manage to find a way to stand out. Some McDonald's are so interesting, they have become quite the phenomenon, like the UFO-themed McDonald's in Roswell, New Mexico, and the New Zealand location housed inside a decommissioned DC-3 airplane. Others stand out for their unique characteristics, like the one-of-a-kind feature found inside the McDonald's located at an airport in Australia.

At the McDonald's Sky Kitchen inside the Sydney Airport (SYD), customers get a unique experience to help keep them busy in between flights. After an order is placed, it is assembled in an upper-level kitchen behind a clear, bright yellow glass wall so customers can see their food being prepared. But that isn't the only unique part. Once they are made and bagged, orders are then picked up by an automized conveyor belt-style contraption that grabs each bag and carries it from the second floor to the waiting customers below. Created in partnership with the design and brand consulting team of Landini Associates, the eye-catching yellow kitchen and innovative conveyor belt make this airport restaurant a hotspot for hungry travelers as well as Instagrammers looking for the perfect photo op. The only drawback: Word has gotten out so it's likely to be crowded when you visit.