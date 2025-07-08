Here's Why Cruise Lines Decided To Ditch Their Beloved Chocolate Buffets
Is there anything that epitomizes the indulgence of a cruise more than the old school midnight chocolate buffet? For those who are seasoned enough to have experienced one, they can attest to the wow factor involved with the over-the-top buffets that included endless truffles, cakes, towering sculptures, and, yes, chocolate fondue fountains. They looked spectacular, but let's be honest, there were some food safety concerns, like with this popular cruise dessert you should avoid ordering, chocolate fountains had the potential for germs to spread quickly.
But that's not the reason the chocolate buffets are nowhere to be found these days. Cruise companies phased them out amid rising costs and concerns about food waste. The last of the sweet spectacles happened in 2012 and since then the cruise industry has seen some pretty big changes, from dealing with the pandemic to an unpredicted post pandemic boom. While airlines struggle, cruises are more popular than ever, with passengers of all ages wanting to experience the ease of a cruise vacation, even if it's a little out of their budget.
As much as the nostalgia for midnight buffets looms for the old school cruisers, we can probably all agree that less waste is definitely what the world needs right now. If you are a chocolate lover planning a cruise vacation, not to worry. Chocolate treats are still widely available, just in more moderate doses.
What have cruise lines replaced chocolate buffets with?
Though you won't be able to find a midnight feast on cruise ships these days, let's be clear, nobody is going to go hungry. The over-the-top extravagance of a daily midnight chocolate buffet has fallen to the wayside, but there are other ways cruise lines are keeping chocolate themes incorporated into their itineraries. Many have developed chocolate themed nights that happen once during the duration of a cruise. Others have opted for quality over quantity and developed partnerships with high end chocolate companies to create bespoke offerings. Some of these include signature chocolate mousse cakes and a late night turndown service once per cruise that includes providing chocolate truffles to passengers for a sweet treat at bedtime.
In addition to more awareness around food security and waste in recent years, there's been a surge in people changing their eating habits. Passengers are more discerning and are paying attention to foods that should be avoided while on a cruise. Even on vacation, most people don't want to overindulge in sugar and fat during daylight hours, let alone right before bed. By now we all know sugar is one of the worst foods to eat before bed. However, if a late night craving for something indulgent does hit, most cruise ships have 24-hour room service. Chocolate treats are totally within reach at any time of the day or night.