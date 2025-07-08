Here's Why Cruise Lines Decided To Ditch Their Beloved Chocolate Buffets

Is there anything that epitomizes the indulgence of a cruise more than the old school midnight chocolate buffet? For those who are seasoned enough to have experienced one, they can attest to the wow factor involved with the over-the-top buffets that included endless truffles, cakes, towering sculptures, and, yes, chocolate fondue fountains. They looked spectacular, but let's be honest, there were some food safety concerns, like with this popular cruise dessert you should avoid ordering, chocolate fountains had the potential for germs to spread quickly.

But that's not the reason the chocolate buffets are nowhere to be found these days. Cruise companies phased them out amid rising costs and concerns about food waste. The last of the sweet spectacles happened in 2012 and since then the cruise industry has seen some pretty big changes, from dealing with the pandemic to an unpredicted post pandemic boom. While airlines struggle, cruises are more popular than ever, with passengers of all ages wanting to experience the ease of a cruise vacation, even if it's a little out of their budget.

As much as the nostalgia for midnight buffets looms for the old school cruisers, we can probably all agree that less waste is definitely what the world needs right now. If you are a chocolate lover planning a cruise vacation, not to worry. Chocolate treats are still widely available, just in more moderate doses.