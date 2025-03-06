The Popular Cruise Dessert You Should Avoid Ordering

While setting out to sea on a cruise is a great way to experience something new, cruises come with a few potential drawbacks too. From rocky seas making passengers sick to the crowds, one of the biggest downsides of all for cruisers is that there's only a set amount of dishes you can order. There are often only a few restaurants on a cruise ship, so your options for every meal is limited. While some of these dishes we'd be glad to be stuck with, others we wouldn't touch with a ten-foot pole. One such popular cruise dessert you should avoid getting is soft-serve ice cream.

While lovers of this silky and luxurious treat might balk at the idea of abstaining from a cup, we have a good reason to avoid it. Since most soft-serve desserts come out of self-served machines, you'll be swapping germs with plenty of other passengers, including kids, as you pull down on this machine's levers. People want to relax on vacation, so being diligent about washing their hands might not be the first thing on their minds. As you swap hands to use the machine and eat your sweet treat, you might be getting these germs all over your ice cream cup. (Or worse: the cone.) To avoid getting sick while on the open sea, we suggest you avoid the soft-serve machine, or at least load up on hand sanitizer before and after you touch it.