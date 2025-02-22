Always Avoid Ordering These 12 Foods On A Cruise

Along with seeing the world in comfort and taking advantage of fun, onboard activities like waterslides and ziplining, one of the best parts of going on a cruise is the food. From restaurants serving cuisines from around the world to Vegas-sized buffets, cruises offer endless ways to eat your way from stem to stern.

But that doesn't mean that you should just dive in willy-nilly. You may have heard cruises likened to floating Petri dishes; cooping thousands of people up in an enclosed space, germs and illnesses can spread like wildfire. Foodborne illnesses have sparked large outbreaks on cruise ships in the past, which is why, along with regular inspections, cruise lines have high standards of hygiene, storage, and preparation to keep food safe throughout the entire voyage.

But even with precautions, there are still risks. You're still packed on a ship with hundreds or thousands of people, some of whom may not be as rigorous about handwashing as they should be. Sneezes and coughs can spread germs over buffets, and people can inadvertently cross-contaminate food while serving themselves. Motion sickness and eating unfamiliar foods can also cause upset stomachs or illness. Even if you're sailing on the cleanest ship on Earth with a stellar food safety record, food poisoning or eating something that upsets your stomach can still happen. Avoiding these food and beverage items reduces the risk of contracting a stomach bug while on the high seas and ruining your cruise vacation.