Prevent Garden Pests From Ruining Your Hard Work With This Natural Oil

Ongoing pest control is one of the best gardening tips for beginners, but how do you manage it? Don't pick up the pesticides just yet. There's a natural method you can use that'll banish the pests in your vegetable garden: neem oil.

Neem oil comes from Indian neem trees. It contains azadirachtin, a chemical that naturally repels insects. Neem oil can mess with their hormones as well, making it more difficult for them to reproduce and lay eggs. In fact, many commercial pesticides use neem oil as an ingredient.

Neem oil works on a wide variety of insects, like mealybugs, which feed on fruit tree leaves, and even harmful fungi, like leaf spot, which inhibit plants' ability to properly photosynthesize. Luckily, neem oil is generally harmless to helpful pollinators, like bees. That's because bugs need to eat the plant itself to be affected, and pollinators are more interested in the nectar.