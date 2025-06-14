To Keep Pests Out Of Your Garden, Give Your Veggies A Little Breathing Room

Starting a garden is an exciting time for many, as it adds a peaceful, welcoming touch to your home. Like many other things, the temptation to fill out your garden for a lush aesthetic is real. However, doing so will weaken your plants and attract unwanted pests. After all, overcrowding forces plants to compete for resources and creates moist, shaded areas that attract insects like aphids. Before starting your garden, it's best to understand the basics of companion planting. The short answer is to give your plants at least two to three rows of space. The long answer involves a practice called companion planting.

Essentially, this practice focuses on the relationships between plants. As you might guess, plants with a positive rapport should be closer together, while those with a negative rapport should be kept apart. Imagine you're creating a seating chart for your coworkers. Would you seat loud, extroverted salesman Chad next to the introverted, focused accountant Kathleen? Probably not. In a similar manner, while certain plants complement one another, they still need enough elbow room to thrive comfortably.

That said, tomato and basil should be planted within two to three rows of each other, since they have a positive relationship. Whereas plants with negative interactions must maintain a distance of at least two to three rows apart. Companion planting is an excellent hack for deterring garden pests thanks to the open space and added light that incests hate. However, there's another practice within companion planting that maximizes the space for any garden.