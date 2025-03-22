A Frozen Aperol Spritz Is Calling Your Name This Summer
With bursts of bitter orange and sweet prosecco, there's nothing like the taste of an Aperol spritz. To properly make an Aperol spritz, the classic recipe calls for Aperol, a bitter Italian aperitif, dry prosecco, and a splash of soda water. (To be exact, it's 2 parts Aperol, 1 part prosecco, and 2 parts soda water.) However, this is just one version of this harmonious mixture, with hundreds of different ratios and recipes being introduced since the drink's inception. Whether you're already a fan of the regular version of this effervescent drink or are looking for another, more frozen, way to enjoy an Aperol spritz — this cocktail is sure to be calling your name this summer.
To make a frozen Aperol spritz, add all of the usual ingredients of the regular recipe to a blender. Then simply add ice and pulse until incorporated — but be careful not to over-blend your mixture or the prosecco could lose its fizz. Pour your mix into a tall glass and enjoy with a slice of orange on the rim. For a thicker treat, you can also try to freeze your ingredients the night before. This fun new take on a classic cocktail evokes feelings of nostalgia with its slushy-like texture — all with a grown-up twist.
Elevate your frozen cocktail with new ingredients
Crafting a frozen Aperol spritz is a great new way to indulge in a sweet summer treat, but it's not the only way. To further elevate this spin on a classic, consider experimenting with new ingredients. For starters, frozen fruit juices can helps thicken up this treat while adding unique flavors. Frozen orange juice, for example, can add a fun, and sweet, twist. You can either buy a can of frozen orange juice from the store, squeeze fresh juice to freeze, or simply freeze juice straight from the bottle. Or, if you're looking for a different flavor altogether, adding frozen chunks of mango can be another great alternative.
These additions will not only enhance the overall flavor of the Aperol, but also bring in some tropical intrigue. Fruit and fruit juice additions can also elevate the color and texture of your drink, adding not only more vibrancy but also increased mouthfeel. Plus, thanks to the bold flavors of Aperol itself, chances are good your fruit additions won't overpower the overall flavor of your next summer sipper. With that in mind, remember that the summer is long — giving you lots of time to try one of the many options available for your next spritz.