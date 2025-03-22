A Frozen Aperol Spritz Is Calling Your Name This Summer

With bursts of bitter orange and sweet prosecco, there's nothing like the taste of an Aperol spritz. To properly make an Aperol spritz, the classic recipe calls for Aperol, a bitter Italian aperitif, dry prosecco, and a splash of soda water. (To be exact, it's 2 parts Aperol, 1 part prosecco, and 2 parts soda water.) However, this is just one version of this harmonious mixture, with hundreds of different ratios and recipes being introduced since the drink's inception. Whether you're already a fan of the regular version of this effervescent drink or are looking for another, more frozen, way to enjoy an Aperol spritz — this cocktail is sure to be calling your name this summer.

To make a frozen Aperol spritz, add all of the usual ingredients of the regular recipe to a blender. Then simply add ice and pulse until incorporated — but be careful not to over-blend your mixture or the prosecco could lose its fizz. Pour your mix into a tall glass and enjoy with a slice of orange on the rim. For a thicker treat, you can also try to freeze your ingredients the night before. This fun new take on a classic cocktail evokes feelings of nostalgia with its slushy-like texture — all with a grown-up twist.