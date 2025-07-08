This Publix Bakery Shortcut Lets You Skip Straight To The Fun Part

If you're lucky enough to live near a Publix, then you probably know the joys of a Publix sheet cake. It is one of the many great offerings you can explore at Publix, and it is the unsung hero of many birthday parties. The grocery chain is known for its flavorful, moist cakes topped with fluffy buttercream. But what if you want the taste of a Publix cake with a unique, homemade touch? Well, you're in luck, you can actually order unfrosted sheet cakes from the bakery. Now, you won't be able to order an unfrosted sheet cake online, but you can call your local Publix bakery, or pop by a Publix in person, to place an order for unfrosted cakes.

In terms of price, the unfrosted cakes are about as expensive as the grocery chain's frosted options. An 8-inch round cake will cost about $18.99, which is only a bit less than the frosted cake's price of $21.99, and a quarter sheet cake will cost $20.99, which is about $6.00 less than a fully decorated sheet cake. So if you're hoping to cut costs, this tip will only save you a few bucks, not factoring in the cost of frosting. However, if you're wanting to brush up on your frosting skills, or get crafty without having to turn on your oven, then these unfrosted cakes might be just what you need.