This Publix Bakery Shortcut Lets You Skip Straight To The Fun Part
If you're lucky enough to live near a Publix, then you probably know the joys of a Publix sheet cake. It is one of the many great offerings you can explore at Publix, and it is the unsung hero of many birthday parties. The grocery chain is known for its flavorful, moist cakes topped with fluffy buttercream. But what if you want the taste of a Publix cake with a unique, homemade touch? Well, you're in luck, you can actually order unfrosted sheet cakes from the bakery. Now, you won't be able to order an unfrosted sheet cake online, but you can call your local Publix bakery, or pop by a Publix in person, to place an order for unfrosted cakes.
In terms of price, the unfrosted cakes are about as expensive as the grocery chain's frosted options. An 8-inch round cake will cost about $18.99, which is only a bit less than the frosted cake's price of $21.99, and a quarter sheet cake will cost $20.99, which is about $6.00 less than a fully decorated sheet cake. So if you're hoping to cut costs, this tip will only save you a few bucks, not factoring in the cost of frosting. However, if you're wanting to brush up on your frosting skills, or get crafty without having to turn on your oven, then these unfrosted cakes might be just what you need.
Ideas for building the perfect cake
While the Publix unfrosted sheet cakes aren't necessarily a bargain, they do make a great shortcut for those hoping to practice their cake decorating skills. You can pair your cakes with a number of unique frostings as well, including a silky buttercream frosting or your favorite jarred frosting. Buying unfrosted cakes can also make a great birthday cake idea for a little aspiring baker. This way, you can turn their birthday cake into a crafting opportunity for the birthday-haver, setting up the cake along with frosting supplies for the them to assemble their very own dream cake. You can also set up this frosting station at the party, and allow party-goers to help frost the cake, turning it into a sort of edible guest book.
You can also use the cakes as a base for homemade cake pops. Simply put the sheet cake into a stand mixer with frosting and mix until combined. Then, scoop out and shape into a ball, pierce with a popsicle stick, then dip in icing. Or, if you want to get even more creative, use stencils to cut your sheet cake into any shape you please, layer, frost, and decorate into a novelty cake. This way, you can have your Publix cake, and eat it in a heart shape, too.