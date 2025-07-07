This Fast-Casual Chinese Chain Is Beating Local Spots At Their Own Game

Let's face it: America's very fond of chain dining. Whether it's one of the best regional fast food chains or one of the ubiquitous giants, corporate eating covers every context. And both the cuisine and locations of such operations are rapidly evolving: It's not just about burgers or fried chicken anymore. And now, Pei Wei is once again changing the game.

Since starting some 25 years ago in Arizona, the chain operates over a hundred locations all across the country. During their first decade of preparation, several factors set them apart. They were among the earliest corporate adopters of gluten-free and allergy sensitive dining. And the interior is sleek, but still casual, with a convenient counter service model that saves costs. Last — but certainly not least — for easy-going Pan-Asian fare, the eclectic menu hits the spot: Think classics like orange chicken, Mongolian beef, as well Poke bowls, Thai-influenced curries, and more.

Throw in affordable pricing, and such a combination of factors cemented their enduring growth — a valued evidenced by their (and P.F. Chang's) acquisition for over a billion dollars in 2012. Such a scale cements Pei Wei as the second biggest player in Asian food. The more fast-food like Panda Express menu is the only company that more commercially successful. However, for many Americans, Pei Wei even beats out local, hole-in-wall options.