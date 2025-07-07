This Fast-Casual Chinese Chain Is Beating Local Spots At Their Own Game
Let's face it: America's very fond of chain dining. Whether it's one of the best regional fast food chains or one of the ubiquitous giants, corporate eating covers every context. And both the cuisine and locations of such operations are rapidly evolving: It's not just about burgers or fried chicken anymore. And now, Pei Wei is once again changing the game.
Since starting some 25 years ago in Arizona, the chain operates over a hundred locations all across the country. During their first decade of preparation, several factors set them apart. They were among the earliest corporate adopters of gluten-free and allergy sensitive dining. And the interior is sleek, but still casual, with a convenient counter service model that saves costs. Last — but certainly not least — for easy-going Pan-Asian fare, the eclectic menu hits the spot: Think classics like orange chicken, Mongolian beef, as well Poke bowls, Thai-influenced curries, and more.
Throw in affordable pricing, and such a combination of factors cemented their enduring growth — a valued evidenced by their (and P.F. Chang's) acquisition for over a billion dollars in 2012. Such a scale cements Pei Wei as the second biggest player in Asian food. The more fast-food like Panda Express menu is the only company that more commercially successful. However, for many Americans, Pei Wei even beats out local, hole-in-wall options.
Pei Wei has successfully sold Pan-Asian fare for over 25 years
Pei Wei may have introduced you to classics like orange chicken, but the chain didn't invent Chinese-American cuisine. Instead, many items off their menu are adapted versions of fare that traces roots to 19th century California. It's here that Cantonese-run eateries — especially densely cluttered in the Bay Area — first created tasty and affordable dishes like chop suey. And the creation of orange chicken is accredited to Panda Express in 1987. So while Pei Wei does offer a few signature dishes like their protein bowls and salads, they mainly stick to tried and true Asian-American classics.
Pei Wei broke into such a formula by way of P.F. Chang's, their more upscale counterpart chain which opened in 1993 (and now boasts a great happy hour). An innovator in specifically wok-driven dishes sold to American audiences, P.F. Chang's has enjoyed popularity since the 1990s, with their snazzy surroundings yet comforting fare. The parent company launched Pei Wei in 2000 to deliver simpler Asian-American classics in a more casual environment, with less overhead. The move proved hugely commercially successful, leading to the chain that still thrives today.