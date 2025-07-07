How Long An Open Package Of Sausage Lasts In The Fridge, According To Jimmy Dean

Whether you're whipping up authentic, homemade Egg McMuffins or trying our hearty biscuits and sausage gravy recipe, a package of Jimmy Dean sausage can go a long way — it's one of our favorite store-bought sausages. Jimmy Dean or not, these store-bought packages are not always resealable and we often wind up with a decent amount leftover. So, can that half-used package last until the next time you're craving a sausage-heavy meal? Probably not.

According to Jimmy Dean itself, an opened package of sausage will only last about three days in the refrigerator. If it's not refrigerated, you've got to toss it after a couple of hours. Why the tight timeline? Once opened, sausage starts to lose its battle with oxygen and bacteria, leading to an increased risk of rotting and food poisoning. Even if it looks fine, it might not be. This rule applies whether you're dealing with raw links, fully cooked patties, or one of those classic chubs you can slice and dice.

So, if you opened that package on Tuesday, it needs to be out of your life (or into your belly) by Friday. Sausage might be forgiving in flavor, but it's not so forgiving when it turns.