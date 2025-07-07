How Long An Open Package Of Sausage Lasts In The Fridge, According To Jimmy Dean
Whether you're whipping up authentic, homemade Egg McMuffins or trying our hearty biscuits and sausage gravy recipe, a package of Jimmy Dean sausage can go a long way — it's one of our favorite store-bought sausages. Jimmy Dean or not, these store-bought packages are not always resealable and we often wind up with a decent amount leftover. So, can that half-used package last until the next time you're craving a sausage-heavy meal? Probably not.
According to Jimmy Dean itself, an opened package of sausage will only last about three days in the refrigerator. If it's not refrigerated, you've got to toss it after a couple of hours. Why the tight timeline? Once opened, sausage starts to lose its battle with oxygen and bacteria, leading to an increased risk of rotting and food poisoning. Even if it looks fine, it might not be. This rule applies whether you're dealing with raw links, fully cooked patties, or one of those classic chubs you can slice and dice.
So, if you opened that package on Tuesday, it needs to be out of your life (or into your belly) by Friday. Sausage might be forgiving in flavor, but it's not so forgiving when it turns.
How to store sausage (and what to do wth the extras)
To make your sausage stretch its full three-day lifespan, store it like you mean it. Wrap sausage tightly in plastic wrap, stash it in an airtight container, or slide it into a resealable bag with as much air pressed out as possible. If you already know you'll use that leftover sausage for meatballs or patties, we'd suggest going ahead and shaping them before wrapping them thoroughly in plastic and storing them in a container for ultra-freshness. You should definitely store sausage on bottom shelves and near the back of the fridge where temperatures tend to be cooler, but never in the fridge door where it's warmest.
No matter how long it's been open and refrigerated for, you should always double-check that the sausage hasn't gone bad before using it. Bad sausage smells fishy or sour, feels slimy, and may look dull or green-grayish. A good rule of thumb is: if you're second-guessing it, don't eat it! If you run out of time, pop it in the freezer! Uncooked sausage freezes well for up to two months; just double up on the plastic wrap, or use a vacuum sealer to really avoid freezer burn.
Got leftover sausage within the safe window? Get creative! Chop it into breakfast quesadillas, toss it with pasta and veggies, or use it as a creative homemade pizza topping. That three-day limit may be short, but with a little planning, your sausage won't go to waste.