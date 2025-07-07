The Burger King Order With The Absolute Most Protein On The Menu

If you're conscious about your protein intake but the Burger King drive-thru is calling your name, it turns out you can have your cake and eat it, too (or, should we say, you can have your burger and eat it, too). To turn your order into some serious gym gains, ask for the Triple Whopper with Bacon & Cheese, which will provide you with 92 whopping grams of protein, thanks to the three beef patties, a stack of bacon, and the pile of gooey American cheese all loaded inside the bun. Now, we should mention, and as you may be able to tell, the Triple Whopper isn't exactly a healthy food. We're talking about 92 grams of protein, but we're also talking about 123 grams of fat and over 1,600 calories. But if your biggest concern is simply stacking some big protein points onto your day — perhaps at the end of a heavy lifting session — then it's your best option.

To really make the most of this protein-packed order, use our trick to make sure it doesn't arrive lukewarm and wilted. What you need to do to get a fresh burger at Burger King every time is simply ask for your burger "off the broiler." This will give you peace of mind that it wasn't sitting out for long. This will be a super fresh 90 grams of protein, prepared just for you.