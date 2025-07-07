The Spindrift Soda Flavor You Should Stay Far Away From

In a vast sea of sparkling water options, Spindrift stands out for its use of fruit juices rather than artificial flavorings. It offers classic citrus flavors such as lime, lemon, and grapefruit, but also brings some more creative offerings to the table, such as Island Punch and Tropical Lemonade. So when the company announced it was launching sodas made from fruit juice and no added sugars, we were naturally excited to give them a try. To our dismay, these better-for-you sodas didn't quite hit the mark, and there's one flavor in particular you might want to steer clear of.

In Chowhound's tasting of Spindrift's five soda flavors, the Concord Freeze came in dead last. The soda is flavored with Concord grape juice, lemon juice, and apple juice, but according to our taster, the apple juice was the more forward scent of this soda. Because there are no concentrated juices or artificial flavorings present, the grape flavor was quite weak. This makes a lot of sense, as grapes naturally don't have a super strong flavor, but conventional grape sodas and candy often used a synthetic and more potent version of it. So if you're expecting the candy-like, in-your-face, fake grape flavor from Spindrift's Concord Freeze soda, you're bound to be disappointed.

The flavor wasn't the only letdown — the level of sweetness and lack of carbonation were also unimpressive. Even with two types of sweet juice, grape and apple, this beverage didn't have the sweetness level expected in a soda. Nor did it contain the bubbles of a soda, but rather a light effervescence.