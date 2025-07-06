The Cheap Powerhouse British Sandwich US Foodies Need To Adopt ASAP

America is known for having a solid assortment of tasty sandwiches worth consuming. Next to classic peanut butter and jelly on white bread and stacked turkey and bacon clubs, you can also give traditional grilled cheese sandwiches more flavor with one simple swap like garlic butter or make the best tomato sandwich of your life with just a few ingredients. However, if you're looking to add a new variety to your standard lineup of favorites, look no further than British cheese and onion sandwiches.

This European classic is composed of a creamy salad mixture made of shredded cheddar cheese, finely chopped onions, mayonnaise, and salt and pepper. The combination of salty cheese, raw onion, and mayo makes this sandwich an affordable yet ultra-flavorful dream come true. Cheese and onion sandwiches most likely originated from Britain's ploughman's lunch, which, historically, was an accessible agricultural meal composed of bread, cheese, and beer.

To make this one-of-kind sandwich, in a mixing bowl, grate equal portions of cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese, which is similar to cheddar but has a sweeter finish and a more vibrant color. Add a small amount of diced onions, and feel free to include chopped spring onions or chives for more flavor. Lastly, add mayo, or for a true European edge, salad cream, which has more of a bite thanks to extra egg yolks and vinegar. Mix everything together and chill. Then, when you're ready to eat, lather this flavorful salad between two pieces of bread and enjoy.