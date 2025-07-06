The Cheap Powerhouse British Sandwich US Foodies Need To Adopt ASAP
America is known for having a solid assortment of tasty sandwiches worth consuming. Next to classic peanut butter and jelly on white bread and stacked turkey and bacon clubs, you can also give traditional grilled cheese sandwiches more flavor with one simple swap like garlic butter or make the best tomato sandwich of your life with just a few ingredients. However, if you're looking to add a new variety to your standard lineup of favorites, look no further than British cheese and onion sandwiches.
This European classic is composed of a creamy salad mixture made of shredded cheddar cheese, finely chopped onions, mayonnaise, and salt and pepper. The combination of salty cheese, raw onion, and mayo makes this sandwich an affordable yet ultra-flavorful dream come true. Cheese and onion sandwiches most likely originated from Britain's ploughman's lunch, which, historically, was an accessible agricultural meal composed of bread, cheese, and beer.
To make this one-of-kind sandwich, in a mixing bowl, grate equal portions of cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese, which is similar to cheddar but has a sweeter finish and a more vibrant color. Add a small amount of diced onions, and feel free to include chopped spring onions or chives for more flavor. Lastly, add mayo, or for a true European edge, salad cream, which has more of a bite thanks to extra egg yolks and vinegar. Mix everything together and chill. Then, when you're ready to eat, lather this flavorful salad between two pieces of bread and enjoy.
More ways British cheese sandwiches are distinct from traditional American fare
The best part about British cheese and onion sandwiches is their abundance of flavor. Even with so few ingredients, these classic sandwiches make an impact on your taste buds thanks to the distinct combination of fresh, salty, and creamy foods mixed together into one simple meal. At first glance, you may be inclined to compare this unique sandwich filling to American pimento cheese, yet there are a few key differences worth noting.
The first and most obvious difference is that pimento cheese uses pimento peppers instead of raw onion. Pimento cheese may also include ingredients like diced jalapeños or chipotle peppers in adobo for added spice. Another notable difference between the two is that most recipes for pimento cheese include both shredded cheddar cheese and cream cheese. Therefore, pimento cheese may be thicker and richer in terms of taste.
All in all, British cheese and onion sandwich filling is an easier alternative that requires fewer ingredients yet still delivers robust flavor. And since many foodies consider pimento cheese to be the creamy cheese worth adding to BLT sandwiches and other delicious meals, there's no reason why you can't do the same with this classic combination of grated cheese, chopped onion, and mayonnaise. Feel free to enjoy this tasty, affordable alternative on bread, crackers, or salad greens. You can also enhance the mixture's flavor with ingredients like Dijon mustard and dried seasonings for a more pronounced bite.