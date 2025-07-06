How To Turn Fresh Watermelon Into A Long-Lasting, Mess-Free Sweet Treat

Dehydrating your watermelon can be difficult to perfect, which is why it's best to use a dedicated food dehydrator for this recipe. If you do not have one and aren't interested in investing, you can use your oven and bake the watermelon, which will give you a similar effect. Dehydrated watermelon is not to be confused with freeze-dried fruit, as freeze-dried fruit offers a very different texture. For the ultimate amount of sweetness, choose a watermelon with a yellow spot, indicating that it has fully ripened. You'll want to cut your watermelon slices pretty thin so that they dehydrate properly.

If you're using a dehydrator, use the fruit setting and let it dehydrate at 135-145 degrees Fahrenheit for 24-30 hours. If the watermelon is going in the oven, set it to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for at least 5 hours. For extra flavor, you could drizzle lime juice or tajin on the watermelon before baking. When the watermelon is ready to be enjoyed, you can freeze the remainder to keep as a quick snack. Dehydrated food will stay edible for quite some time, making it the perfect snack for meal prep. If you enjoy the chewy texture and sweet flavor of the watermelon jerky, this recipe can be replicated with almost any fruit — the fruit jerky options are endless.