How Long You Can Count On Dehydrated Food To Stay Safe And Edible

Dehydrated foods are often prized for being a healthy alternative snack and for causing minimal mess. They are an especially perfect snack when it comes to eating well while on the trail or camping. The only downside to dehydrated foods is that they don't last in storage for as long as you think they would.

It is a common misbelief that dehydrated foods don't have a set shelf life. The truth is that dehydrated foods typically last between four and 12 months. The reason that the window of time is somewhat loose is that the way dehydrated foods are stored will directly affect their shelf life.

Storage methods as a whole are important for improving the shelf life of all kinds of foods. Understanding the proper storage methods, as well as avoiding storage mistakes that will ruin food, is imperative. Dehydrating food already preserves it somewhat, which is what gives these foods a longer shelf life than fresh foods, but proper storage helps these foods last even longer.