How Long You Can Count On Dehydrated Food To Stay Safe And Edible
Dehydrated foods are often prized for being a healthy alternative snack and for causing minimal mess. They are an especially perfect snack when it comes to eating well while on the trail or camping. The only downside to dehydrated foods is that they don't last in storage for as long as you think they would.
It is a common misbelief that dehydrated foods don't have a set shelf life. The truth is that dehydrated foods typically last between four and 12 months. The reason that the window of time is somewhat loose is that the way dehydrated foods are stored will directly affect their shelf life.
Storage methods as a whole are important for improving the shelf life of all kinds of foods. Understanding the proper storage methods, as well as avoiding storage mistakes that will ruin food, is imperative. Dehydrating food already preserves it somewhat, which is what gives these foods a longer shelf life than fresh foods, but proper storage helps these foods last even longer.
Storage methods for dehydrated food
It is important to note that the type of dehydrated food may change shelf life or require different storage methods. Both dehydrated fruits and veggies can be stored the same way, but veggies tend to have half the shelf life of fruits; however, vacuum sealing both can greatly extend shelf life. Dehydrated meats are best stored in vacuum-sealed packaging and frozen.
Regardless of the type of food that has been dehydrated, the most important step when it comes to storage is finding an airtight container. Exposure to air and moisture can potentially result in food spoiling, so keeping air out is a must. Air tight containers can include clean and dry jars, plastic or glass containers with tight-fitting lids, plastic freezer bags, or vacuum-sealed packaging.
The next factors to consider are storage location and temperature. Cool, dark, and dry places like a basement or pantry are ideal for storage. Temperature should be kept at 60 degrees Fahrenheit to maximize shelf life to a full 12 months. Dehydrated foods stored at higher temperatures, like 80 degrees Fahrenheit, will last only six months; the higher the temperature, the shorter the shelf life. For an even longer shelf life, place the dehydrated foods in the freezer.