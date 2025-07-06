What It Means When You Hear A Bell Ring Inside Panda Express

Panda Express has made a name for itself serving fast-casual, American-style Chinese food (Chowhound even ranked many of the chain's menu items). It was started by Andrew and Peggy Cherng, a husband-wife duo who launched the first family-run Chinese restaurant in 1983. Since then, Panda Express has continued to value both family and community, and that's why whenever you hear the bell ring in a restaurant, it means someone has donated to the chain's charity organization, Panda Cares. At checkout, when paying for their chow mein and honey walnut shrimp orders (which really is our favorite Panda Express dish), customers are asked whether they'd like to make a donation.

The chain started in California, but it has expanded to all over the United States since, with more than 2,300 locations at the time of writing. In 2011, the chain went international and opened its first restaurant in Mexico; the expansion has helped Panda Express increase its charitable donations thanks to so many customers.