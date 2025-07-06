The Leftover Oil You Should Save To Give Eggs An Umami Boost
If, in the debate over when to use canned tuna in oil versus water, your opinion is that oil is always best, you're not alone. Canned tuna packed in oil may carry a few more calories, but it's also slightly higher in nutrient content and has a stronger, sharper flavor, which may be perfect in a simple niçoise salad or when making savory tuna burgers. Of course, making these recipes usually involves pouring off the excess oil to prevent things from becoming overly greasy — but that means throwing a bucketful of flavor down the drain.
Rather than tossing it, you may want to consider some creative ways to use leftover canned tuna oil, such as adding it to various egg dishes. Though most Americans don't automatically think of pairing fish and eggs together (aside from the aforementioned niçoise salad), it's a tasty combo enjoyed in regions across the globe. The Portuguese, for instance, frequently enjoy tuna scrambled eggs for breakfast, and many believe that anchovies are one of the best ingredients you can add to your morning scramble, so it's not a reach to suggest using canned tuna oil to fry up your breakfast.
This suggestion also isn't limited to breakfast alone — there are plenty of egg-based dishes that could use some bright, briny, fishy flair. After all, eggs and tuna both share a sharp richness that's only enhanced when you combine them, with each ingredient elevating the other in everything from egg salad sandwiches to deviled eggs.
Using canned tuna oil to make your egg dishes sing
The most obvious way to give your eggs an umami boost with leftover tuna oil is to use it as your cooking fat first thing in the morning. Most cans contain a tablespoon or so of oil, which is just about the perfect amount to swirl around your pan before adding eggs whisked with salt, pepper, and other seasonings to complement the oil's brininess. Fresh herbs like basil and oregano are a great idea, as are sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, and pungent cheeses like grated parmesan or pecorino.
Another egg dish that can always benefit from an extra burst of beautifully savory flavor is the almighty deviled egg. Though some like them creamy and mellow, many of us are always on the hunt for ways to enhance our deviled eggs with things like ramen seasoning packets or actual chunks of flaked tuna. If you love a creamy texture but crave deep flavors, a splash of tuna-infused oil will achieve both goals, especially in combination with Dijon mustard or finely chopped pickles.
If you frequently find yourself trying to decide between tuna or egg salad for lunch, it's easy enough to combine the flavors of both by streaming some of that flavorful oil into your favorite egg salad recipe. Again, using the oil keeps the texture of your recipe intact while elevating the taste. Complement the oil's umami with some minced olives or spicy mustard instead of yellow.