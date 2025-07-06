The Leftover Oil You Should Save To Give Eggs An Umami Boost

If, in the debate over when to use canned tuna in oil versus water, your opinion is that oil is always best, you're not alone. Canned tuna packed in oil may carry a few more calories, but it's also slightly higher in nutrient content and has a stronger, sharper flavor, which may be perfect in a simple niçoise salad or when making savory tuna burgers. Of course, making these recipes usually involves pouring off the excess oil to prevent things from becoming overly greasy — but that means throwing a bucketful of flavor down the drain.

Rather than tossing it, you may want to consider some creative ways to use leftover canned tuna oil, such as adding it to various egg dishes. Though most Americans don't automatically think of pairing fish and eggs together (aside from the aforementioned niçoise salad), it's a tasty combo enjoyed in regions across the globe. The Portuguese, for instance, frequently enjoy tuna scrambled eggs for breakfast, and many believe that anchovies are one of the best ingredients you can add to your morning scramble, so it's not a reach to suggest using canned tuna oil to fry up your breakfast.

This suggestion also isn't limited to breakfast alone — there are plenty of egg-based dishes that could use some bright, briny, fishy flair. After all, eggs and tuna both share a sharp richness that's only enhanced when you combine them, with each ingredient elevating the other in everything from egg salad sandwiches to deviled eggs.