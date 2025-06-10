Upgrade Your Deviled Eggs With A Ramen Seasoning Packet

Deviled eggs might be a classic, but let's face it, sometimes they can feel a little ... expected (especially since they've been around for centuries). They've become such a convenient dinner party treat that most people make them the same way: paprika on top, maybe a bit of mustard or relish in the mix. However, there's a fun ingredient that will add a little extra flavor and make all the difference. And it's inexpensive too. Cue your instant ramen stash ... specifically, the seasoning packet.

Ramen seasoning can be used in a number of clever ways. Instead of reaching for paprika, sprinkle a little on top of your deviled eggs. It's salty, savory, and packed with umami (thanks to ingredients like dehydrated soy sauce, garlic powder, and MSG). You'll end up with deviled eggs that suddenly taste richer, without any extra effort. All of a sudden, your treats have a bit more life.

You don't have to change your base recipe at all. Just prep your eggs the way you usually would, pipe or spoon in the filling, and then dust the ramen seasoning over the top. Use it sparingly though, because those tiny little packets are concentrated. Just a light sprinkle can wake everything up, giving the eggs a subtle, ramen-style taste that works especially well if you already use mayo or mustard in your filling. And yes, it totally works with both chicken and beef flavor packets.