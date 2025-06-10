Upgrade Your Deviled Eggs With A Ramen Seasoning Packet
Deviled eggs might be a classic, but let's face it, sometimes they can feel a little ... expected (especially since they've been around for centuries). They've become such a convenient dinner party treat that most people make them the same way: paprika on top, maybe a bit of mustard or relish in the mix. However, there's a fun ingredient that will add a little extra flavor and make all the difference. And it's inexpensive too. Cue your instant ramen stash ... specifically, the seasoning packet.
Ramen seasoning can be used in a number of clever ways. Instead of reaching for paprika, sprinkle a little on top of your deviled eggs. It's salty, savory, and packed with umami (thanks to ingredients like dehydrated soy sauce, garlic powder, and MSG). You'll end up with deviled eggs that suddenly taste richer, without any extra effort. All of a sudden, your treats have a bit more life.
You don't have to change your base recipe at all. Just prep your eggs the way you usually would, pipe or spoon in the filling, and then dust the ramen seasoning over the top. Use it sparingly though, because those tiny little packets are concentrated. Just a light sprinkle can wake everything up, giving the eggs a subtle, ramen-style taste that works especially well if you already use mayo or mustard in your filling. And yes, it totally works with both chicken and beef flavor packets.
Take your deviled eggs even further with these easy add-ons
Once you start thinking of ramen seasoning as your new deviled egg partner, the fun really begins. You can tweak the whole vibe of the dish depending on the packet you use and what you pair it with. Chicken ramen seasoning has a light, garlicky flavor that plays well with chives, scallions, or even a few drops of sesame oil in the yolk mixture. If you're using spicy ramen, consider folding in a little sriracha or gochujang for heat. Even miso ramen packets bring a slightly sweet, funky umami note that adds richness to your eggs.
And you don't have to stop there either. If you want to elevate your dish even further, you can take it to the next level by frying your deviled eggs and then topping them with a few toasted sesame seeds, crushed instant ramen noodles for added crunch, or a drizzle of soy sauce. You can also stir a tiny pinch of the seasoning directly into the egg yolk filling instead of just sprinkling it on top. But taste as you go, since the sodium level can sneak up on your taste buds pretty fast.
Who knew the packet you usually toss in boiling water could give deviled eggs a serious glow up? By incorporating an everyday item, your deviled eggs will quickly become the talk of the entire dinner table, especially since most people will be expecting them to be a certain way already.